Forza Petroleum : Q1 2022 Management's Discussion & Analysis

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Forza Petroleum Limited ("FPL" or, the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The date of this MD&A is May 13, 2022. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars. Selected terms and abbreviations used in this MD&A are listed and described in the "Glossary and Abbreviations" section. Readers should refer to the "Forward-Looking Information" advisory on page 13. Additional information relating to FPL, including FPL's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, is on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Table of Contents Company Overview 1 Outstanding Share Data 10 Operational Highlights 1 Commitments and Contractual Obligations 10 Financial Highlights and Outlook 1 Summary of Quarterly Results 11 Business Environment 3 Transactions with Related Parties 11 New Accounting Pronouncements, Operations Review 4 Policies, and Critical Estimates 12 Capital Additions 5 Financial Controls 13 Financial Results 6 Forward-Looking Information 13 Liquidity and Capital Resources 9 Glossary and Abbreviations 15 Economic Sensitivities 10 Company Overview The Company is a public company incorporated in Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is the holding company for the Forza Petroleum group of companies (together, the "Group" or "Forza Petroleum"). The Group has a 65% Working Interest in and operates the Hawler License Area in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("KRI"), which has yielded the discovery of four oil fields, three of which are currently producing. Operational Highlights Average gross (100%) oil production of 14,600 bbl/d (working interest 9,500 bbl/d) in Q1 2022;

Average gross (100%) oil production of 15,100 bbl/d (working interest 9,800 bbl/d) for April 2022;

Three wells were drilled and completed during the first quarter of 2022. The Demir Dagh-10H and Zey Gawra-9H wells are on production and completion of the Demir Dagh-3H well has been suspended temporarily while on-going fluid and rock compatibility studies are completed;

The Demir Dagh-14 well targeting the Cretaceous reservoir of the Demir Dagh field was spudded on March 22, 2022 and total-depth of the pilot hole was reached on May 9, 2022. Drilling operations are somewhat behind schedule but the Group expects to complete the well later this month and turn it over to production in early June. A second drilling rig under contract with the Group has been demobilized from the Hawler License Area for maintenance, inspection and recertification;

The worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, including within Iraq, has not directly impacted the Group's operations and all extraordinary procedures and restrictions implemented by the Group to limit the risk of infection and illness among staff have been discontinued. Financial Highlights and Outlook Liquidity outlook The Group expects cash on hand as of March 31, 2022 and cash receipts from net revenues from sales, exclusively made to the KRG at the tie-in to the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline, will fund its forecasted capital expenditures and operating and administrative costs through the end of June 2023 and fund the $76.2 million in deferred purchase consideration that falls due in 2023 in connection with the original acquisition of the Hawler License Area. 1 Q1 2022 MD&A MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Financial performance The following table contains financial performance highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021. Three months ended ($ thousands unless otherwise stated) March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue 82,361 35,728 Cash generated from operating activities 12,581 4,207 Cash generated from operating activities per basic and diluted share ($/share) 0.02 0.01 Profit / (Loss) for the period 22,237 21,165 Earnings / (Loss) per basic and diluted share ($/share) 0.04 0.04 Average sales price ($/bbl) 81.07 44.44 Field operating costs(1) ($/bbl) 6.64 5.89 Operating expense ($/bbl) 10.21 9.06 Capital additions(2) 19,066 7,025 Notes: Field operating costs represent Forza Petroleum's Working Interest share of gross operating costs and exclude partner share of operating costs which are being carried by Forza Petroleum. Before non-cash additions to the decommissioning calculation due to drilling activity during the period. Revenue and cash receipts Revenue of $82.4 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Included in revenue is $69.0 million ($81.07/bbl) realized on the sale of 851,000 bbl (WI) of crude oil and $13.4 million related to the recovery of costs carried on behalf of partners. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $46.6 million compared to the same period in 2021. The increase is attributable to an 82% increase in realized sales price and a 26% increase in sales volumes. All sales during the three months ended March 31, 2022 were made via the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline. The Group has received full payment for all oil sales made up to the end of January 2022. Operating expense Operating expense during the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $8.7 million ($10.21/bbl) versus $6.1 million ($9.06/bbl) during the first quarter of 2021. Field operating costs during the first quarter of 2022 amounted to $5.6 million ($6.64/bbl) compared to $4.0 million ($5.89/bbl) during the first quarter of 2021. Field operating costs per barrel increased for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 as a result of a 42% increase in security and diesel costs, partially offset by a 26% increase in sales volumes. The increased security costs were due to a higher rate in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a temporarily reduced rate in the first quarter of 2021. Diesel costs have increased due to both higher costs and increased activity during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Field operating costs represent Forza Petroleum's Working Interest share of gross operating costs and exclude partner share of operating costs which are being carried by Forza Petroleum. Cash generated from operating activities Cash generated from operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 was $12.6 million compared to $4.2 million during the same period in 2021. The increase mainly relates to higher crude oil sales revenue received during the period, partially offset by an increase in royalties 'and cash payments relating to operating expenses. Royalties increase proportionally with sales revenue. The increase in operating expenses primarily relates to increased activity, including a greater number producing wells. The cash balance was impacted by an additional month delay on outstanding payments during the first quarter of 2022; two revenue payments were received during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to three revenue payments received during the three months ended December 31, 2021. 2 Q1 2022 MD&A MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Profit / Loss Profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $22.2 million compared to a profit of $21.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. The variance in profit for three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 is primarily attributable to i) a $27.6 million increase in net revenue resulting from increased realized sales price and recovery of carried costs, combined with higher sales volumes; and ii) a $2.6 million decrease in the non-cash charge resulting from the increase in the fair value of the purchase consideration obligation. These positive factors have been largely offset by i) no one-time gains during the period to replace a non-recurring gain of $15.7 million recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021 relating to the deconsolidation of OP Congo SA; ii) a $4.1 million non-cash increase in the depletion charge for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as a result of increased production volumes and a higher depletion rate per barrel; iii) a $3.3 million decrease to the trade and other receivables provision during the three months ended March 31, 2021; iv) a net $1.7 million increase to the materials inventory provision; v) a $2.6 million increase in operating expense as a result of increased security and diesel costs; and vi) a $0.9 million increase in income tax expense as a result of increased net revenue. Capital additions During the first quarter of 2022, the Group recorded capital additions of $20.3 million, including $18.1 million invested in drilling activities in the Demir Dagh and Zey Gawra fields. Additional amounts of $0.6 million and $0.4 million were also recorded on directly attributable support costs and facilities, respectively, with the remainder represented by a $1.2 million non-cash increase to the decommissioning balance. Financial position The following table contains highlights of the Group's financial position as at the dates indicated below. ($ thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,614 24,672 Working Capital (6,250) 45,416 Total assets 612,524 587,725 Total long-term liabilities 29,837 96,095 The cash and cash equivalents balance of $16.6 million as at March 31, 2022 decreased from $24.7 million at December 31, 2021. This decrease is due to $12.6 million in cash generated from operating activities offset by $20.6 million in cash used in investing activities. The cash balance was impacted by an additional month delay on outstanding payments during the first quarter of 2022; two revenue payments were received during the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to three revenue payments received during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Working capital decreased from $45.4 million at December 31, 2021 to negative $6.3 million at March 31, 2022 mainly due to i) the inclusion of the purchase consideration of $69.3 million as a current portion of trade and other payables, previously classified as non-current (December 31, 2021 - $67.6 million); ii) a $0.7 million increase in the trade and other payables balance; iii) a $8.1 million decrease in the cash and cash equivalents balance; and iv) a $0.6 million decrease in the inventory balance. These negative factors were partially offset by i) a $25.2 million increase in the trade and other receivables balance; and ii) a $0.4 million increase in the other current assets balance. The total assets balance increased to $612.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $587.7 million at December 31, 2021. This change is primarily due to i) $20.3 million of capital additions; and ii) a $25.2 million increase in trade and other receivables. These positive factors were partially offset by i) a depletion expense of $12.4 million; and ii) a $8.1 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The $66.3 million decrease in total long-term liabilities from December 31, 2021 is due to the reclassification of the purchase consideration of $69.3 million from a non-current trade and other payables to current (December 31, 2021 - $67.6 million), partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in the decommissioning balance. The undiscounted balance of principal and accrued interest owed under the purchase consideration obligation to the vendor of the Hawler License Area as at March 31, 2022 was $76.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $76.2 million). Business Environment Following various destabilizing geopolitical events impacting the KRI over several years, relative political stability over the last three years has supported conditions where the Group has been able to advance its activities in the KRI. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price volatility compounds uncertainty associated with unresolved political disputes, and their eventual impact on the Group's operations may be significant and remains unclear. And, there remains an ongoing risk that any degradation of the regional security situation could have a material adverse effect on the operating and financial performance of the Group. Political and other risk factors which are disclosed in FPL's Annual Information Form could have an adverse effect on Forza Petroleum's performance. 3 Q1 2022 MD&A MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Group's future revenues and cash flows from operating activities are dependent on the Group's ability to produce, deliver, and receive payment for sales of crude oil. Production rates are subject to fluctuation over time and are difficult to predict. On February 15, 2022, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (the "Court") ruled as unconstitutional the KRG Law No. 28 of 2007, which regulates the oil and gas sector in the KRI. The Court's judgment also provides that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil may pursue the annulment of PSCs that have been entered into by the KRG. In a statement released on February 16, 2022, the KRG challenges the Court's judgment and stresses that "it will take all constitutional, legal, and judicial measures to protect and preserve all contracts made in the oil and gas sector". Normal operations are being maintained at the Hawler License Area. As at May 13, 2022 the Group has received payment for all Hawler oil sales made to the KRG up to January 2022. Uncertainty related to global, social, political, and economic conditions and the resulting changes in global oil supply chains and infrastructure investment contribute to volatility in the price of crude oil. During 2020 the global response to the spread of COVID-19 decreased global economic activity and, correspondingly, the demand for and price of crude oil. There was a sharp recovery in both global economic activity and oil price in 2021 and into 2022, however, lockdowns and other restrictions periodically imposed in response to local outbreaks undermine any developing positive sentiment. As demonstrated by the global response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, price volatility may now be a permanent feature of the oil and gas industry. Ongoing elevated levels of uncertainty regarding returns on investments in upstream oil and gas exploration and development continues to impact the availability and cost of capital resources. Future oil prices, which directly impact the Group's expected cash inflows, are difficult to forecast reliably. The Group's ability to fund its ongoing operations and its planned, discretionary capital investments is consequently subject to significant uncertainty. See the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section of this MD&A for further discussion. The market on which oil produced from the Hawler License Area is sold affects the price realized and, consequently, Forza Petroleum's cash flows. Complexities in local, regional, and international market access may impact the Group's realized oil sales prices and its future ability to sell its produced oil. Since March 2016, all of the Group's crude oil deliveries have been made to the KRG at the tie-in to the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline. Although management has not experienced, and does not expect, restrictions on its ability to access pipeline capacity, Forza Petroleum is not aware of official allocations of export pipeline capacity and is uncertain as to the extent to which its future production will continue to able to be sold through this export pipeline. Commercial arrangements currently in place to sell oil produced from the Hawler License Area may not continue to be in effect. International sanctions related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact the ability of producers to export through the Kurdistan Oil Export Pipeline or to realize payment for such sales. To date, there has been no such impact. The timing and execution of the Group's capital expenditure program may be affected by the availability of services from third party oil field contractors and the Group's ability to obtain, sustain or renew necessary government licenses and permits on a timely basis to conduct exploration and development activities. With the exception of the items discussed above, together with risks disclosed in FPL's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, management has not identified trends or events that are expected to have a material adverse effect on the financial performance of Forza Petroleum. Operations Review The following table summarizes production and sales data for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021: Three months ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Gross (100%) Production (bbl) 1,311,700 1,174,100 1,039,100 Gross (100%) Production per day (bbl/d) 14,600 12,800 11,500 Working Interest production (bbl) 852,600 763,200 675,400 Working Interest production per day (bbl/d) 9,500 8,300 7,500 Working Interest sales (bbl) 851,000 762,300 673,400 Working Interest sales per day (bbl/d) 9,500 8,300 7,500 Production and sales Gross (100%) oil production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 1,311,700 bbl representing an average rate of 14,600 bbl/d. The Group's Working Interest share of oil production during this period was 852,600 bbl representing an average rate of 9,500 bbl/d. 4 Q1 2022 MD&A This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 