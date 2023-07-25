CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6

In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

1

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

$000s

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

1,327

98,766

49,082

181,126

Royalties

(543)

(40,437)

(20,042)

(74,138)

Net revenue

784

58,329

29,040

106,988

Operating expense

5, 6

(6,715)

(9,251)

(15,196)

(17,941)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(542)

(12,376)

(11,220)

(24,775)

Impairment loss

5, 6

(121,421)

-

(121,421)

-

General and administration expense

18

(1,417)

(1,375)

(2,991)

(3,115)

Other expense

(513)

(171)

(3,433)

(412)

Increase in expected credit loss against trade and other

8

receivables

(1,901)

-

(5,822)

-

Change in fair value of purchase consideration

11a

-

(1,670)

(1,795)

(3,301)

(Loss) / Profit from operations

(131,725)

33,486

(132,838)

57,444

Finance income

19

735

1,255

-

Finance expense

20

(178)

(49)

(363)

(120)

Foreign exchange (losses) / gains

(52)

8

(59)

25

(Loss) / Profit before income tax

(131,220)

33,445

(132,005)

57,349

Income tax expense

17

(60)

(1,907)

(1,095)

(3,575)

(Loss) / Profit for the period

(131,280)

31,538

(133,100)

53,774

Comprehensive income for the period

(131,280)

31,538

(133,100)

53,774

(Loss) / Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

14

(0.22)

0.05

(0.22)

0.09

2

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

June 30

December 31

$000s

Note

2023

2022

Non-current assets

5

Intangible assets

-

51,351

Property, plant and equipment

6

183,272

247,335

Deferred tax assets

252

247

183,524

298,933

Current assets

7

Inventories

10,775

12,969

Trade and other receivables

8

54,886

62,500

Other current assets

9

1,614

2,675

Cash and cash equivalents

10

71,217

71,103

138,492

149,247

Total assets

322, 016

448,180

Current liabilities

11

Trade and other payables

102,403

97,102

102,403

97,102

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit obligation

12

1,533

1,394

Decommissioning obligation

20,158

18,947

21,691

20,341

Total liabilities

124,094

117,443

Equity

13

Share capital

-

1,365,467

Contributed surplus

13

1,365,467

-

Reserves

15

22,357

22,072

Accumulated deficit

(1,189,902)

(1,056,802)

Total equity

197,922

330,737

Total equity and liabilities

322,016

448,180

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 25, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Directors:

signed

signed

Vance Querio

Peter Newman

Director

Director

3

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Contributed

Accumulated

$000s

Note

Share capital

surplus

Reserves

deficit

Total equity

Balance at December 31, 2021

1,363,221

-

23,301

(919,695)

466,827

Profit for the period

-

-

-

53,774

53,774

Share based payment compensation

15

-

-

454

-

454

Balance at June 30, 2022

1,363,221

-

23,755

(865,921)

521,055

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(191,758)

(191,758)

Share based payment compensation

15

-

-

1,361

-

1,361

Shares issued for LTIP

13, 15

2,246

-

(2,246)

-

-

Cash issued for LTIP

13, 15

-

-

(798)

-

(798)

Gain on defined benefit obligation, net of tax

-

-

-

877

877

Balance at December 31, 2022

1,365,467

-

22,072

(1,056,802)

330,737

Loss for the period

-

-

(133,100)

(133,100)

Reduction of stated capital

15

(1,365,467)

1,365,467

-

-

-

Share based payment compensation

15

-

-

285

-

285

Balance at June 30, 2023

-

1,365,467

22,357

(1,189,902)

197,922

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Forza Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 20:50:55 UTC.