FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Table of Contents Page Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 2 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 3 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 4 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 6 In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. 1

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 $000s Note 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 1,327 98,766 49,082 181,126 Royalties (543) (40,437) (20,042) (74,138) Net revenue 784 58,329 29,040 106,988 Operating expense 5, 6 (6,715) (9,251) (15,196) (17,941) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (542) (12,376) (11,220) (24,775) Impairment loss 5, 6 (121,421) - (121,421) - General and administration expense 18 (1,417) (1,375) (2,991) (3,115) Other expense (513) (171) (3,433) (412) Increase in expected credit loss against trade and other 8 receivables (1,901) - (5,822) - Change in fair value of purchase consideration 11a - (1,670) (1,795) (3,301) (Loss) / Profit from operations (131,725) 33,486 (132,838) 57,444 Finance income 19 735 1,255 - Finance expense 20 (178) (49) (363) (120) Foreign exchange (losses) / gains (52) 8 (59) 25 (Loss) / Profit before income tax (131,220) 33,445 (132,005) 57,349 Income tax expense 17 (60) (1,907) (1,095) (3,575) (Loss) / Profit for the period (131,280) 31,538 (133,100) 53,774 Comprehensive income for the period (131,280) 31,538 (133,100) 53,774 (Loss) / Earnings per share (basic and diluted) 14 (0.22) 0.05 (0.22) 0.09 2

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position June 30 December 31 $000s Note 2023 2022 Non-current assets 5 Intangible assets - 51,351 Property, plant and equipment 6 183,272 247,335 Deferred tax assets 252 247 183,524 298,933 Current assets 7 Inventories 10,775 12,969 Trade and other receivables 8 54,886 62,500 Other current assets 9 1,614 2,675 Cash and cash equivalents 10 71,217 71,103 138,492 149,247 Total assets 322, 016 448,180 Current liabilities 11 Trade and other payables 102,403 97,102 102,403 97,102 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefit obligation 12 1,533 1,394 Decommissioning obligation 20,158 18,947 21,691 20,341 Total liabilities 124,094 117,443 Equity 13 Share capital - 1,365,467 Contributed surplus 13 1,365,467 - Reserves 15 22,357 22,072 Accumulated deficit (1,189,902) (1,056,802) Total equity 197,922 330,737 Total equity and liabilities 322,016 448,180 The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 25, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Directors: signed signed Vance Querio Peter Newman Director Director 3