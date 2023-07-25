CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
$000s
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
1,327
98,766
49,082
181,126
Royalties
(543)
(40,437)
(20,042)
(74,138)
Net revenue
784
58,329
29,040
106,988
Operating expense
5, 6
(6,715)
(9,251)
(15,196)
(17,941)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(542)
(12,376)
(11,220)
(24,775)
Impairment loss
5, 6
(121,421)
-
(121,421)
-
General and administration expense
18
(1,417)
(1,375)
(2,991)
(3,115)
Other expense
(513)
(171)
(3,433)
(412)
Increase in expected credit loss against trade and other
8
receivables
(1,901)
-
(5,822)
-
Change in fair value of purchase consideration
11a
-
(1,670)
(1,795)
(3,301)
(Loss) / Profit from operations
(131,725)
33,486
(132,838)
57,444
Finance income
19
735
1,255
-
Finance expense
20
(178)
(49)
(363)
(120)
Foreign exchange (losses) / gains
(52)
8
(59)
25
(Loss) / Profit before income tax
(131,220)
33,445
(132,005)
57,349
Income tax expense
17
(60)
(1,907)
(1,095)
(3,575)
(Loss) / Profit for the period
(131,280)
31,538
(133,100)
53,774
Comprehensive income for the period
(131,280)
31,538
(133,100)
53,774
(Loss) / Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
14
(0.22)
0.05
(0.22)
0.09
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
June 30
December 31
$000s
Note
2023
2022
Non-current assets
5
Intangible assets
-
51,351
Property, plant and equipment
6
183,272
247,335
Deferred tax assets
252
247
183,524
298,933
Current assets
7
Inventories
10,775
12,969
Trade and other receivables
8
54,886
62,500
Other current assets
9
1,614
2,675
Cash and cash equivalents
10
71,217
71,103
138,492
149,247
Total assets
322, 016
448,180
Current liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
102,403
97,102
102,403
97,102
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit obligation
12
1,533
1,394
Decommissioning obligation
20,158
18,947
21,691
20,341
Total liabilities
124,094
117,443
Equity
13
Share capital
-
1,365,467
Contributed surplus
13
1,365,467
-
Reserves
15
22,357
22,072
Accumulated deficit
(1,189,902)
(1,056,802)
Total equity
197,922
330,737
Total equity and liabilities
322,016
448,180
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on July 25, 2023. On behalf of the Board of Directors:
signed
signed
Vance Querio
Peter Newman
Director
Director
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Contributed
Accumulated
$000s
Note
Share capital
surplus
Reserves
deficit
Total equity
Balance at December 31, 2021
1,363,221
-
23,301
(919,695)
466,827
Profit for the period
-
-
-
53,774
53,774
Share based payment compensation
15
-
-
454
-
454
Balance at June 30, 2022
1,363,221
-
23,755
(865,921)
521,055
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(191,758)
(191,758)
Share based payment compensation
15
-
-
1,361
-
1,361
Shares issued for LTIP
13, 15
2,246
-
(2,246)
-
-
Cash issued for LTIP
13, 15
-
-
(798)
-
(798)
Gain on defined benefit obligation, net of tax
-
-
-
877
877
Balance at December 31, 2022
1,365,467
-
22,072
(1,056,802)
330,737
Loss for the period
-
-
(133,100)
(133,100)
Reduction of stated capital
15
(1,365,467)
1,365,467
-
-
-
Share based payment compensation
15
-
-
285
-
285
Balance at June 30, 2023
-
1,365,467
22,357
(1,189,902)
197,922
