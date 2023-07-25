MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL

CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

of the KOEP and subsequent substantial shut-in of production from the Hawler License Area. Refer to the "Revenue and cash receipts" section of this MD&A for further information.

Field operating costs decreased for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 as a result of a decrease in facilities, diesel, security and equipment costs.

Operating expense during the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $15.2 million ($19.55/bbl) versus $17.9 million ($10.38/bbl) during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Field operating costs during the six months ended June 30, 2023 amounted to $9.9 million ($12.71/bbl) compared to $11.7 million ($6.75/bbl) during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Field operating costs per barrel were significantly impacted by the shutdown of the KOEP and subsequent substantial shut-in of production from the Hawler License Area. Refer to the "Revenue and cash receipts" section of this MD&A for further information.

Field operating costs decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 as a result of a decrease in facilities, diesel, security and equipment costs.

Field operating costs represent Forza Petroleum's Working Interest share of gross operating costs and exclude partner share of operating costs which are being carried by Forza Petroleum.

Cash used in / generated from operating activities

Cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million compared to cash generated from operating activities of $45.6 million during the same period in 2022. Cash generated from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $12.8 million compared to $58.2 million during the same period in 2022. The decrease for both periods mainly relates to lower crude oil sales revenue payments received during the period. This negative factor has been partially offset by a decrease in royalties and cash payments relating to inventory, other current assets and trade and other payables. Royalties decrease proportionally with sales revenue. The decrease in payments relating to inventory, other current assets and trade and other payables primarily relates to decreased activity resulting from the shutdown of the KOEP and subsequent substantial shut-in of production from the Hawler License Area. Refer to the "Revenue and cash receipts" section of this MD&A for further information.

Profit / Loss

Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $131.3 million compared to a profit of $31.5 million during the second quarter of 2022. The variance in profit/loss for three months ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022 is primarily attributable to i) a $121.4 million impairment recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2023 relating to the Hawler License Area; ii) a $57.5 million decrease in net revenue resulting from decreased realized sales price and lower sales volumes, which contribute to decreased recovery of carried costs; and iii) a $1.9 million increased to the expected credit loss provision. These negative factors have been partially offset by i) an $11.8 million decrease in depletion recorded due to lower production volumes in 2023 combined with a lower depletion expense per barrel; ii) a $2.5 million decrease in operating expense as a result of decreased facilities, diesel, security and equipment costs; iii) a $1.7 million decrease in the non-cash charge resulting from the change in the fair value of the purchase consideration obligation; and iv) a $1.8 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of decreased net revenue.

Loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $133.1 million compared to a profit of $53.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022. The variance in profit/loss for six months ended June 30, 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022 is primarily attributable to i) a $121.4 million impairment recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2023 relating to the Hawler License Area; ii) a $77.9 million decrease in net revenue resulting from decreased realized sales price and lower sales volumes, which contribute to decreased recovery of carried costs; iii) a $5.8 million increase to the expected credit loss provision; and iv) a $3.4 million increase to the materials inventory provision during the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a $0.4 million increase during the same period in 2022. These negative factors have been partially offset by i) a $13.6 million decrease in depletion recorded due to lower production volumes in 2023 combined with a lower depletion expense per barrel; ii) a $2.7 million decrease in operating expense as a result of decreased facilities, diesel, security and equipment costs; iii) a $1.5 million decrease in the non-cash charge resulting from the change in the fair value of the purchase consideration obligation; and iv) a $2.5 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of decreased net revenue.

All variances noted above are largely attributable to the shutdown of the KOEP and subsequent substantial shut-in of production from the Hawler License Area. Refer to the "Revenue and cash receipts" section of this MD&A for further information.

Capital additions

During the second quarter of 2023, the Group recorded capital additions of $2.2 million, including $2.0 million invested in drilling preparation activities. Additional amounts of $0.2 million and $0.1 million were also recorded on facilities and directly attributable support costs, respectively. Investments during the period were impacted by the decision to suspend the Group's work program for the balance of 2023 as a result of the shutdown of the KOEP.