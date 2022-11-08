Forza Petroleum : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements
11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
1
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income
Three months ended
Nine months ended
$000s
Note
September 30
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
85,073
48,727
266,199
130,129
Royalties
(34,832)
(19,951)
(108,970)
(53,330)
Net revenue
50,241
28,776
157,229
76,799
Operating expense
5, 6
(9,058)
(7,256)
(26,998)
(20,736)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(12,481)
(8,810)
(37,256)
(26,042)
General and administration expense
18
(1,975)
(1,479)
(5,090)
(3,489)
Other income
501
736
89
5,561
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary
21
-
-
-
15,725
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
11a
(1,711)
(3,752)
(5,012)
(12,172)
Profit from operations
25,517
8,215
82,962
35,646
Finance (expense) / income
20
(159)
386
(279)
(55)
Foreign exchange losses
(33)
(56)
(8)
102
Profit before income tax
25,325
8,545
82,675
35,693
Income tax expense
18
(1,654)
(973)
(5,229)
(2,605)
Profit for the period
23,671
7,572
77,446
33,088
Comprehensive income for the period
23,671
7,572
77,446
33,088
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
15
0.04
0.01
0.13
0.06
2
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
September 30
December 31
$000s
Note
2022
2021
Non-current assets
5
Intangible assets
47,666
47,748
Property, plant and equipment
6
468,108
469,517
Deferred tax assets
246
241
516,020
517,506
Current assets
7
Inventories
12,660
9,205
Trade and other receivables
8
70,951
34,481
Other current assets
9
4,745
1,861
Cash and cash equivalents
10
53,646
24,672
142,002
70,219
Total assets
658,022
587,725
Current liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
89,236
24,803
89,236
24,803
Non-current liabilities
11
Trade and other payables
-
67,640
Retirement benefit obligation
13
2,302
2,242
Decommissioning obligation
21,536
26,213
23,838
96,095
Total liabilities
113,074
120,898
Equity
14
Share capital
1,365,467
1,363,221
Reserves
16
21,730
23,301
Accumulated remeasurement of defined benefit obligation,
net of income tax
(6,166)
(6,166)
Accumulated deficit
(836,083)
(913,529)
Total equity
544,948
466,827
Total equity and liabilities
658,022
587,725
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 8, 2022.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
signed
signed
Sami Zouari
Peter Newman
Director
Director
3
FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Accumulated
remeasurement of
Accumulated
defined benefit
$000s
Note
Share capital
Reserves
deficit
obligation
Total equity
Balance at January 1, 2021
1,362,633
23,182
(923,799)
(5,637)
456,379
Profit for the period
14, 16
-
-
33,088
-
33,088
Shares issued for Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
588
(588)
-
-
-
Share based payment expense
-
476
-
-
476
Balance at September 30, 2021
1,363,221
23,070
(890,711)
(5,637)
489,943
Loss for the period
-
-
(22,818)
-
(22,818)
Share based payment compensation
16
-
231
-
-
231
Loss on defined benefit obligation, net of tax
-
-
-
(529)
(529)
Balance at December 31, 2021
1,363,221
23,301
(913,529)
(6,166)
466,827
Profit for the period
-
-
77,446
-
77,446
Shares and cash issued for LTIP
14, 16
2,246
(3,044)
-
-
(798)
Share based payment compensation
16
-
1,473
-
-
1,473
Balance at September 30, 2022
1,365,467
21,730
(836,083)
(6,166)
544,948
4
