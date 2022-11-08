Forza Petroleum : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Table of contents Page Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income 2 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 3 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 4 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 6 In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. 1

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income Three months ended Nine months ended $000s Note September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 85,073 48,727 266,199 130,129 Royalties (34,832) (19,951) (108,970) (53,330) Net revenue 50,241 28,776 157,229 76,799 Operating expense 5, 6 (9,058) (7,256) (26,998) (20,736) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,481) (8,810) (37,256) (26,042) General and administration expense 18 (1,975) (1,479) (5,090) (3,489) Other income 501 736 89 5,561 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary 21 - - - 15,725 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 11a (1,711) (3,752) (5,012) (12,172) Profit from operations 25,517 8,215 82,962 35,646 Finance (expense) / income 20 (159) 386 (279) (55) Foreign exchange losses (33) (56) (8) 102 Profit before income tax 25,325 8,545 82,675 35,693 Income tax expense 18 (1,654) (973) (5,229) (2,605) Profit for the period 23,671 7,572 77,446 33,088 Comprehensive income for the period 23,671 7,572 77,446 33,088 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) 15 0.04 0.01 0.13 0.06 2

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position September 30 December 31 $000s Note 2022 2021 Non-current assets 5 Intangible assets 47,666 47,748 Property, plant and equipment 6 468,108 469,517 Deferred tax assets 246 241 516,020 517,506 Current assets 7 Inventories 12,660 9,205 Trade and other receivables 8 70,951 34,481 Other current assets 9 4,745 1,861 Cash and cash equivalents 10 53,646 24,672 142,002 70,219 Total assets 658,022 587,725 Current liabilities 11 Trade and other payables 89,236 24,803 89,236 24,803 Non-current liabilities 11 Trade and other payables - 67,640 Retirement benefit obligation 13 2,302 2,242 Decommissioning obligation 21,536 26,213 23,838 96,095 Total liabilities 113,074 120,898 Equity 14 Share capital 1,365,467 1,363,221 Reserves 16 21,730 23,301 Accumulated remeasurement of defined benefit obligation, net of income tax (6,166) (6,166) Accumulated deficit (836,083) (913,529) Total equity 544,948 466,827 Total equity and liabilities 658,022 587,725 The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 8, 2022. On behalf of the Board of Directors: signed signed Sami Zouari Peter Newman Director Director 3