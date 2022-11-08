Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Forza Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORZ   CA34987V1076

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(FORZ)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:51 2022-11-07 am EST
0.1850 CAD    0.00%
Forza Petroleum : Q3 2022 Interim Financial Statements

11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Table of contents

Page

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6

In accordance with subsection 4.3(3) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Forza Petroleum Limited discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

1

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Other Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

Nine months ended

$000s

Note

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

85,073

48,727

266,199

130,129

Royalties

(34,832)

(19,951)

(108,970)

(53,330)

Net revenue

50,241

28,776

157,229

76,799

Operating expense

5, 6

(9,058)

(7,256)

(26,998)

(20,736)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(12,481)

(8,810)

(37,256)

(26,042)

General and administration expense

18

(1,975)

(1,479)

(5,090)

(3,489)

Other income

501

736

89

5,561

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

21

-

-

-

15,725

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

11a

(1,711)

(3,752)

(5,012)

(12,172)

Profit from operations

25,517

8,215

82,962

35,646

Finance (expense) / income

20

(159)

386

(279)

(55)

Foreign exchange losses

(33)

(56)

(8)

102

Profit before income tax

25,325

8,545

82,675

35,693

Income tax expense

18

(1,654)

(973)

(5,229)

(2,605)

Profit for the period

23,671

7,572

77,446

33,088

Comprehensive income for the period

23,671

7,572

77,446

33,088

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

15

0.04

0.01

0.13

0.06

2

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

September 30

December 31

$000s

Note

2022

2021

Non-current assets

5

Intangible assets

47,666

47,748

Property, plant and equipment

6

468,108

469,517

Deferred tax assets

246

241

516,020

517,506

Current assets

7

Inventories

12,660

9,205

Trade and other receivables

8

70,951

34,481

Other current assets

9

4,745

1,861

Cash and cash equivalents

10

53,646

24,672

142,002

70,219

Total assets

658,022

587,725

Current liabilities

11

Trade and other payables

89,236

24,803

89,236

24,803

Non-current liabilities

11

Trade and other payables

-

67,640

Retirement benefit obligation

13

2,302

2,242

Decommissioning obligation

21,536

26,213

23,838

96,095

Total liabilities

113,074

120,898

Equity

14

Share capital

1,365,467

1,363,221

Reserves

16

21,730

23,301

Accumulated remeasurement of defined benefit obligation,

net of income tax

(6,166)

(6,166)

Accumulated deficit

(836,083)

(913,529)

Total equity

544,948

466,827

Total equity and liabilities

658,022

587,725

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on November 8, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

signed

signed

Sami Zouari

Peter Newman

Director

Director

3

FORZA PETROLEUM LIMITED

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Accumulated

remeasurement of

Accumulated

defined benefit

$000s

Note

Share capital

Reserves

deficit

obligation

Total equity

Balance at January 1, 2021

1,362,633

23,182

(923,799)

(5,637)

456,379

Profit for the period

14, 16

-

-

33,088

-

33,088

Shares issued for Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

588

(588)

-

-

-

Share based payment expense

-

476

-

-

476

Balance at September 30, 2021

1,363,221

23,070

(890,711)

(5,637)

489,943

Loss for the period

-

-

(22,818)

-

(22,818)

Share based payment compensation

16

-

231

-

-

231

Loss on defined benefit obligation, net of tax

-

-

-

(529)

(529)

Balance at December 31, 2021

1,363,221

23,301

(913,529)

(6,166)

466,827

Profit for the period

-

-

77,446

-

77,446

Shares and cash issued for LTIP

14, 16

2,246

(3,044)

-

-

(798)

Share based payment compensation

16

-

1,473

-

-

1,473

Balance at September 30, 2022

1,365,467

21,730

(836,083)

(6,166)

544,948

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Forza Petroleum Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
