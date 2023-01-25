Advanced search
    FOS   IT0005388217

FOS S.P.A.

(FOS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:48 2023-01-25 am EST
3.560 EUR   -1.11%
01:14pFOS, Rocchetti takes over as chairman of the board of auditors
AN
2022Fos S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on June 18, 2021, has expired.
CI
2022Fos S P A : Investor Presentation Next Gems Ottobre 2022
PU
FOS, Rocchetti takes over as chairman of the board of auditors

01/25/2023 | 01:14pm EST
(Alliance News) - FOS Spa announced Wednesday that Paolo Ravà, in connection with certain events related to his professional activities, has declared his inability to continue in the position of member of the board of statutory auditors and chairman thereof, effective today.

Thus, until the next shareholders' meeting, Luca Valdata, the current most senior alternate auditor, takes over as standing auditor, while Vittorio Rocchetti, the current most senior auditor, takes over as chairman of the board of auditors.

FOS on Wednesday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR3.56.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 18,2 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,00 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,8 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 38,6%
Managers and Directors
Gian Matteo Pedrelli Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Botte Co-CEO, Director, Head-Finance, Staff & Control
Brunello Botte Chairman
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Remo Giuseppe Pertica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOS S.P.A.17.26%24
ACCENTURE PLC3.01%173 097
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.51%154 214
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.43%127 925
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.88%99 206
INFOSYS LIMITED2.90%78 653