FOS, Rocchetti takes over as chairman of the board of auditors

(Alliance News) - FOS Spa announced Wednesday that Paolo Ravà, in connection with certain events related to his professional activities, has declared his inability to continue in the position of member of the board of statutory auditors and chairman thereof, effective today.

Thus, until the next shareholders' meeting, Luca Valdata, the current most senior alternate auditor, takes over as standing auditor, while Vittorio Rocchetti, the current most senior auditor, takes over as chairman of the board of auditors.

FOS on Wednesday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR3.56.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.