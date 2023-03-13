FOS, simplification of group structure continues

(Alliance News) - FOS SPa has announced that it has approved the merger of Fos Greentech Srl into Technology and Groupware Srl, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.

The merger is part of the group's corporate redefinition process, which already began in 2020 with the incorporation of the subsidiary Sesmat, aimed at simplifying its structure and better exploiting its operational, administrative and corporate synergies.

"The merger will allow further rationalization and optimization of decision-making levels, resource management and structural costs, but also anelimination of corporate, accounting, tax and administrative duplications and overlaps," the company explained.

FOS stock is down 1.6 percent at EUR3.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

