  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fos S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOS   IT0005388217

FOS S.P.A.

(FOS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:49:06 2023-03-13 am EDT
3.600 EUR   -1.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOS, simplification of group structure continues

03/13/2023 | 12:22pm EDT
(Alliance News) - FOS SPa has announced that it has approved the merger of Fos Greentech Srl into Technology and Groupware Srl, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the company.

The merger is part of the group's corporate redefinition process, which already began in 2020 with the incorporation of the subsidiary Sesmat, aimed at simplifying its structure and better exploiting its operational, administrative and corporate synergies.

"The merger will allow further rationalization and optimization of decision-making levels, resource management and structural costs, but also anelimination of corporate, accounting, tax and administrative duplications and overlaps," the company explained.

FOS stock is down 1.6 percent at EUR3.60 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 18,2 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 224
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart FOS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fos S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,66 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Managers and Directors
Gian Matteo Pedrelli Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Botte Co-CEO, Director, Head-Finance, Staff & Control
Brunello Botte Chairman
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Remo Giuseppe Pertica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOS S.P.A.19.22%24
ACCENTURE PLC-5.21%159 293
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.28%148 706
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.96%113 796
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.59%88 489
INFOSYS LIMITED-2.43%74 484