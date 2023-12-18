Foshan Blue Rocket Electronics Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301348) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Foshan Blue Rocket Electronics Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the semiconductor packaging and testing business. The Company supplies discrete devices and integrated circuit (IC) products to the semiconductor industry and downstream. The Company's main products are discrete devices such as triodes, diodes, and field effect transistors, as well as integrated circuits such as alternating current to direct current (AC-DC), direct current to direct current (DC-DC), lithium battery protection ICs, and light-emitting diode (LED) driver ICs. The company primarily conducts its businesses in the domestic market.

Sector Semiconductors