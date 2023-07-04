Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. announced final cash dividend/10 shares (tax included) of CNY 0.80000000 on A shares for the year 2022. Record date is July 7, 2023. Ex-date is July 10, 2023.
Payment date is July 10, 2023.
|End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|63.87 CNY
|-0.02%
|+7.53%
|+2.36%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-03
|63.87 ¥
|-0.02%
|641 500
|2023-07-03
|63.88 ¥
|+3.12%
|1,324,000
|2023-06-30
|61.95 ¥
|+2.69%
|1,116,598
|2023-06-29
|60.33 ¥
|-1.79%
|820,660
|2023-06-28
|61.43 ¥
|+3.73%
|1,578,929
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-07-03 pm EDT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+2.36%
|782 M $
|+13.10%
|783 M $
|+67.69%
|784 M $
|+3.99%
|801 M $
|-1.63%
|803 M $
|+17.09%
|759 M $
|+14.22%
|751 M $
|0.00%
|751 M $
|+6.16%
|749 M $
|+12.29%
|748 M $