Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in research and development, design, manufacture and sales of automation equipment including conveying and metering equipment, hybrid reaction equipment and filling packing equipment. The Company's main products include twin-screw continuous automatic production lines and automation single equipment. Its products are mainly applied in the fields of organ silicone, lithium batteries and adhesives. The Company's products also include silicone rubber products. The Company distributes its products within the domestic market and to overseas market.