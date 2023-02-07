FOSRICH : FOSRICH) PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

FosRich Company Limited, distributor of Electrical, Lighting, LED and Solar Products, and Access Financial Services Limited, have partnered to bring affordable financing solutions for Solar Power Systems and Solar Water Heaters to the Jamaican market. This partnership will allow customers to access up to 100% financing for their solar products.
