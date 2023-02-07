Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FosRich Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOSRICH   JME201700197

FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED

(FOSRICH)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-05
3.590 JMD   -2.45%
09:09aFosrich : Fosrich) partnership with access financial services limited
PU
01/26Fosrich : FOSRICH) – PARTNERSHIP WITH DOLLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
PU
2022Fosrich : FOSRICH) New Superstore
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOSRICH : FOSRICH) PARTNERSHIP WITH ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

02/07/2023 | 09:09am EST
FosRich Company Limited, distributor of Electrical, Lighting, LED and Solar Products, and Access Financial Services Limited, have partnered to bring affordable financing solutions for Solar Power Systems and Solar Water Heaters to the Jamaican market. This partnership will allow customers to access up to 100% financing for their solar products.

Dated this 6th February 2023

Financials
Sales 2021 2 351 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2021 199 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 2 081 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 17 952 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float -
Chart FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FosRich Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director