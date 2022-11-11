Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FosRich Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOSRICH   JME201700197

FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED

(FOSRICH)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-09
4.550 JMD   -0.87%
11/07Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice Of Appointment Of Director
PU
11/04Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice Of Dividend
PU
10/31Fosrich : FOSRICH) Trading In Shares – Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FosRich : FOSRICH) New Superstore

11/11/2022 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Friday 4th November, GraceKennedy Pension Fund entered into an agreement for the construction of a new superstore, estimated to cost $1.8B, on lands currently being leased from the pension fund by FosRich. The building will be constructed to FosRich specifications and will be subject to a lease, by FosRich, for an initial period of 20 years.

Disclaimer

FosRich Company Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
11/07Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice Of Appointment Of Director
PU
11/04Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice Of Dividend
PU
10/31Fosrich : FOSRICH) Trading In Shares – Update
PU
10/12Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice of Meeting To Consider Dividend
PU
10/12Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice Of Trading In Shares
PU
08/08Fosrich : FOSRICH) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
PU
08/08FosRich Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
06/27Fosrich : FosRich) – Trading In Shares by a Director
PU
06/20Fosrich : FosRich) – Trading In Shares By A Director
PU
06/16Fosrich : FOSRICH) Notice to Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General Meeting – 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 351 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2021 199 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
Net Debt 2021 2 081 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 22 753 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float -
Chart FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FosRich Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director