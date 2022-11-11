FosRich : FOSRICH) New Superstore

On Friday 4th November, GraceKennedy Pension Fund entered into an agreement for the construction of a new superstore, estimated to cost $1.8B, on lands currently being leased from the pension fund by FosRich. The building will be constructed to FosRich specifications and will be subject to a lease, by FosRich, for an initial period of 20 years.
