FosRich : FOSRICH) Notice to Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General Meeting – 2022

The Board of Directors of FosRich Company Limited has resolved to reschedule its annual general meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. to a hybrid meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at 79 Molynes Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica and now issue a rescheduled Notice and Proxy Form to its shareholders.
