  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FosRich Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOSRICH   JME201700197

FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED

(FOSRICH)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-23
32.20 JMD   -0.46%
05:46pFOSRICH : FosRich) – Trading In Shares by a Director
PU
06/20FOSRICH : FosRich) – Trading In Shares By A Director
PU
06/16FOSRICH : FOSRICH) Notice to Shareholders of Rescheduled Annual General Meeting – 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

FosRich : FosRich) – Trading In Shares by a Director

06/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
FosRich Company Limited has advised that a Director has sold 142,354 shares on 20th June 2022 and 157,646 shares on 22nd June 2022.

Disclaimer

FosRich Company Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:45:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 351 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2021 199 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net Debt 2021 2 081 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 16 102 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float -
Chart FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FosRich Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director