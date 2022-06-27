FosRich : FosRich) – Trading In Shares by a Director
FosRich Company Limited has advised that a Director has sold 142,354 shares on 20
th June 2022 and 157,646 shares on 22 nd June 2022.
Disclaimer
FosRich Company Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:45:26 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2021
2 351 M
15,5 M
15,5 M
Net income 2021
199 M
1,32 M
1,32 M
Net Debt 2021
2 081 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
25,6x
Yield 2021
1,01%
Capitalization
16 102 M
106 M
106 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,95x
EV / Sales 2021
3,05x
Nbr of Employees
165
Free-Float
-
Chart FOSRICH COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.