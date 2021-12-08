Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fossil Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOSL   US34988V1061

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

(FOSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fossil Group Appoints New Fossil Brand General Manager to Lead Flagship Brand

12/08/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the "Company" or "Fossil Group"), a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company, today announced Melissa Lowenkron will join the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fossil Brand. In this newly created role, Melissa will be responsible for brand strategy, product design and marketing.

Ms. Lowenkron has spent more than two decades with the Neiman Marcus Group, where she successfully built omnichannel businesses across a wide range of men's and women's categories. In her most recent role as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager at Neiman Marcus, she led the handbag and accessories, women's footwear, jewelry and beauty businesses.

"Melissa's extensive leadership experience with luxury retailers, including Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, makes her the perfect leader to continue to drive growth for Fossil," said Kosta Kartsotis, Fossil Group Chairman and CEO. "Her fashion, product and consumer insights across a wide range of categories will allow us to continue to capitalize on the brand's momentum."

"Fossil is an iconic brand that I have always admired. It has an incredible history and an exciting future ahead," said Ms. Lowenkron. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Fossil team as we continue to build momentum through best-in-class product development, category intensification, customer engagement and our digital transformation."

With this appointment, Steve Evans, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, will focus all of his efforts on growing Fossil Group's other owned and licensed brands.

About Fossil Group, Inc.
Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution, and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen, and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA, and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fossil-group-appoints-new-fossil-brand-general-manager-to-lead-flagship-brand-301440539.html

SOURCE Fossil Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FOSSIL GROUP, INC.
02:01pFossil Group Appoints New Fossil Brand General Manager to Lead Flagship Brand
PR
11/17INSIDER SELL : Fossil Group
MT
11/12FOSSIL GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/11Consumer Stocks Recovering in Late Trade, Erasing Almost All of Earlier Declines
MT
11/11Consumer Stocks Slipping in Thursday Trading
MT
11/11Wall Street Set for Rebound After Sell-Off Fueled by Inflation Concerns
MT
11/11Consumer Stocks Modestly Higher Ahead of Thursday's Market Open
MT
11/11Fossil Group Surges on Higher Q3 Results, Raised Full-Year Sales Growth Projection
MT
11/10FOSSIL GROUP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10FOSSIL GROUP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLO..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOSSIL GROUP, INC.
More recommendations