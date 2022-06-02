Log in
    FOSL   US34988V1061

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

(FOSL)
06/02 12:05:03 pm EDT
7.260 USD   +1.82%
FOSSIL : To Participate In the Baird 2022 Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference
PU
06/01Fossil Group, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
GL
05/19FOSSIL GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Fossil : To Participate In the Baird 2022 Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference

06/02/2022 | 11:42am EDT
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BAIRD 2022 GLOBAL CONSUMER,

TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES CONFERENCE

Richardson, TX. June 1, 2022 - Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that the Company will participate in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6, 2022. Jeff Boyer, Chief Operating Officer and Sunil Doshi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and host one-on-one meetings the same day.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 722-7815christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 870 M - -
Net income 2021 25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers and Directors
Kosta N. Kartsotis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sunil M. Doshi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jeffrey N. Boyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William B. Chiasson Independent Director
Gail B. Tifford Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOSSIL GROUP, INC.-30.71%369
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.77%320 651
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-28.45%122 513
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-20.80%69 448
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-22.42%62 900
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-25.93%37 120