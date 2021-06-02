Log in
    FOSL   US34988V1061

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

(FOSL)
  Report
Fossil : To Participate in the Baird Global Technology and Services Virtual Conference

06/02/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BAIRD GLOBAL CONSUMER,

TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES VIRTUAL CONFERENCE

_____________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. June 2, 2021- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that the Company will participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Virtual Conference on June 9, 2021. The management team will participate in a fireside chat at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time and host one-on-one meetings the same day. A link to the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, will be available on the Fossil Group investor relations website at https://www.fossilgroup.com/investors.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 722-7815christine@blueshirtgroup.com

