  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fossil Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FOSL

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

(FOSL)
Fossil : To Release First Quarter 2021 Fiscal Results

04/29/2021 | 03:35am EDT
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2021

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

_____________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. April 28, 2021 - Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investorsand will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 722-7815christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 07:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 613 M - -
Net income 2020 -96,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 649 M 649 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kosta N. Kartsotis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sunil M. Doshi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Jeffrey N. Boyer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane L. Neal Independent Director
William B. Chiasson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSSIL GROUP, INC.45.21%649
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.94%385 042
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL19.43%132 779
ESSILORLUXOTTICA10.70%73 826
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA16.98%57 939
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED15.30%47 439
