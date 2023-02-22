Advanced search
    FOSL   US34988V1061

FOSSIL GROUP, INC.

(FOSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
4.320 USD   +0.47%
Fossil : to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Fiscal Results

02/22/2023 | 05:56pm EST
FOSSIL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022

EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

_____________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. February 22, 2023 - Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 722-7815christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Disclaimer

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:55:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
