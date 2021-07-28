Fossil : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Fiscal Results

Log in
_____________________________________________________________________

Richardson, TX. July 28, 2021- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

  1. 722-7815christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Fossil Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
