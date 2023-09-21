Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The Company's properties include Lauriston Gold Project, Golden Mountain Project, Moormbool Project, Providence Project, Walhalla Gold Belt Project, and Beechworth Project. The Lauriston Gold Project is located in the central part of the State of Victoria, Australia. The Golden Mountain Project is located in the central part of the State of Victoria, Australia, situated approximately 150 kilometers (km) northeast of Melbourne. The Moormbool Project area consists of three granted licenses such as EL006280, EL006913, and EL007193. The Providence Project consists of one license, EL007052 that covers the Reedy Creek goldfield and the Big Ben prospect area. The Walhalla Gold Belt Project has one granted tenement and seven tenement applications. The Beechworth Project is located in Victoria, Australia.

Sector Gold