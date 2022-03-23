Fosun International Announces 2021 Annual Results: Total Revenue Increased by 18% to RMB161.29 Billion, Striving to Pursue Steady and Sustainable Development

2021 Annual Results Summary and Highlights:

Total operating revenue for the year amounted to RMB161.29 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 18%; profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB10.09 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 26%;

Investment in technology and innovation [2] for the year reached RMB8.9 billion .

Revenue from over 30 overseas countries and regions accounted for 42% of the total revenue for the year. Revenue from overseas amounted to RMB67.7 billion ;

; The FC2M ecosystem acquired 27 million new available members [3] , bringing the total number to 396 million operational members;

, bringing the total number to 396 million operational members; Established the four major committees of ecosystem, overseas operations, technology and innovation, FES as top priority to support the building of organizational capability for the implementation of key strategies.

HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the "Reporting Period").

During the Reporting Period, the Group's core financial indicators posted steady growth. The total revenue for the year was RMB161.29 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 18%; the profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB10.09 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 26%; profit of industrial operations amounted to RMB10.59 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 30%.

Based on long-term observations, the 10-year compound growth rate of the Group's total revenue, the 10-year compound growth rate of net profit attributable to owners of the parent, and the 10-year compound growth rate of profit of industrial operations reached 11%, showing a sustainable gradual upward trend.

During the Reporting Period, the Group maintained a sound financial position, and its debt structure continued to be optimized. Open market financing was active, the Group raised nearly RMB33.2 billion in the open market; cash, bank balances and term deposits remained abundant, reaching to RMB96.78 billion; the average financing cost was at a historically low level of 4.6%; the adjusted NAV improved continuously to HK$28.1 per share; the leverage ratio reduced steadily to 53.8%.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said, "This year, Fosun enters into the 30 years of establishment. After nearly 30 years of development, Fosun has grown into one of the few domestic enterprises that is equipped with global operations, investment capabilities, and accumulated profound technology and innovation capabilities. Over the years, Fosun has endured different stages of development, but we have always adhered to the values of 'Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society'. Through the continuous upgrade in strategic evolution, we remain committed to our mission of serving one billion families worldwide and creating happier lives for families worldwide. Fosun has developed business for good with a customer-oriented focus. We have always believed that people's pursuit of happier and brighter life remains unchanged regardless of the external situation. The significance of the existence of an enterprise is to bring more warmth and love to the society. As the market becomes more volatile, the challenges become more complex, and Fosun's perseverance to stand firm on its strategy will become increasingly important. It is this perseverance that made the one and only Fosun today."

Leveraged the twin-driver to achieve steady growth in the four business segments

Despite the severe challenges brought about by the global epidemic situation in 2021, Fosun leveraged its comprehensive innovation and globalization capabilities built over the years to drive steady growth in the four business segments of the Group, namely Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing through the twin-driver of industry operations and industrial investment.

During the Reporting Period, the revenue of the Group's Health segment was RMB43.98 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.1%. Pharmaceutical, devices and diagnosis, healthcare services and products developed synergistically and steadily. Among them, Fosun Pharma's operating revenue for the year reached RMB38.86 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 28.8%, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB4.74 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 29.3%. The revenue of new products and sub-new products of Fosun Pharma, including but not limited to Comirnaty, Han Li Kang, Han Qu You and Su Ke Xin, accounted for more than 25% of revenue from the pharmaceutical manufacturing segment. The revenue of the first domestically approved biosimilar drug Han Li Kang (rituximab injection, 漢利康®) of Fosun Pharma amounted to RMB1.69 billion, and it has benefited more than 100,000 patients and families within three years of its launch.

The Group continued to deepen industry operations in the happiness business segment. During the Reporting Period, the revenue of the Happiness segment was RMB66.9 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 19.4%. The jewelry and fashion business of Yuyuan, a subsidiary of the Group, maintained robust growth, with a net opening of 602 stores throughout the year, bringing the total number to 3,981 stores at the end of the year. It also launched a new of lab-grown diamonds, LUSANT. Moreover, Laomiao's blockbuster series, "Guyun Gold" recorded sales of nearly RMB4.0 billion. Fosun Tourism's operating indicators improved significantly, and the total revenue for the year amounted to RMB9.26 billion, representing a substantial increase of 31.2%. In terms of investment, Lanvin Group acquired Sergio Rossi, an Italian luxury footwear brand to further improve the strategic brand matrix.

The Group continued to improve capital efficiency and returns in the wealth segment. During the Reporting Period, the revenue of the Wealth segment amounted to RMB43.7 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.8%; profit grew 13.5% year-on-year to RMB5.16 billion. Among which, revenue from insurance segment amounted to nearly RMB32.15 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.7%. Fosun Insurance Portugal achieved total premium income of EUR4.91 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 38%. In terms of asset management segment, H&A successfully acquired Bankhaus Lampe, a private bank with a history of nearly 170 years, and was renamed itself as HAL, aiming to develop it into one of the top three private banks in Germany.

During the Reporting Period, the total revenue of the Group's Intelligent Manufacturing segment was nearly RMB7.74 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 56.3%. While deepening industry operations, the Group also continued to improve the industrial ecosystem through high-quality investment. Nanjing Iron & Steel has actively developed new industries, and invested in coke projects with an annual output of 2.60 million tons and 3.90 million tons in Indonesia. Nanjing Iron & Steel has extended its scope to the field of new materials and achieved substantial progress in the acquisition of Wansheng. On 28 February 2022, Wansheng announced that the non-public share offering was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Driving development with four core competencies, investment in technology and innovation reached RMB8.9 billion

In 2021, the four core competencies that Fosun has built in the past 30 years, FC2M ecosystem, globalization 3.0, innovation-driven, and FES system, drove the steady development of the Group.

During the Reporting Period, the FC2M ecosystem acquired 27 million new available members, bringing the total number to 396 million operational members. Fosun Family Season achieved sales of consumer products of RMB9.2 billion with 6 billion cumulative reach in total. The launch of Fosun Alliance has facilitated cross-sector consumption from 20% of its active members. The total number of registered users of Fosun Health reached 13.34 million. The FC2M ecosystem continued to promote the quality and efficiency enhancement of industry operations, catalyze the "chemical reaction" of various business segments, and realize the multiplier effect. For example, Pramerica Fosun cooperated with Fosun Care and achieved a win-win situation between the enhancement of insurance products and the investment and development of health care communities. In 2021, the cross-marketing of Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance and Fosun Care achieved 477 endowment insurance orders.

Fosun has long adhered to the strategic positioning of being rooted in China and developing globally. During the Reporting Period, revenue from overseas countries and regions accounted for 42% of the total revenue for the year, and the Group has established profound industrial development in over 30 countries and regions. Revenue from overseas amounted to RMB67.7 billion. The Group has 20 global partners and more than 16,000 employees in overseas. The Group's global innovation capability has continued to improve. Fosun Pharma has upgraded and established a global research and development (R&D) center, and strengthened its global clinical and drug registration and application capabilities, deployed cutting-edge fields through an open R&D ecosystem; Lanvin Group has established a creative center in Italy, and has built a digital sharing platform in the United States, building a global network of high-quality fashion resources.

The Group's investment in technology and innovation provided "hard core" support for the sustainable and steady development of its business. During the Reporting Period, the Group's investment in technology and innovation reached RMB8.90 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the Group owned over 1,500 patents for inventions in total and with more than 500 new products under development. Fosun's long-term persistence in R&D investment has ushered in a harvest period. In June 2021, Fosun Kite's Yi Kai Da (Ejilunsai Injection) became the first CAR-T cell therapy approved for commercialization in China. As of the end of February 2022, and there are about 100 patients entered the treatment process. Comirnaty (mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) jointly developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech was included in the government vaccination program in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in March 2021, and administered in Taiwan region in September 2021. As of the end of February 2022, over 20 million doses have been administered in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan region, playing a positive role in the prevention and control of the epidemic in the regions. Nanjing Iron and Steel's technological innovation, special weathering steel has been widely used in the "Snow Dragon" (National Sliding Centre) in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

The FES (Fosun Entrepreneurship / Ecosystem System) system that Fosun is building vigorously, is a continuously evolving management system that will help the Group build core competitiveness of a longstanding enterprise and nurture talents with Fosun's entrepreneurship. Based on Fosun's strategy of "industry operations + industrial investment", the core of the FES system is to refine the best practices accumulated over the years into replicable and scalable tools and processes to empower Fosun's global enterprises. The FES system consists of five modules: ecosystem growth, entrepreneurial organization, value growth, refined operations, and risk control.

The operations of the four core competencies are inseparable from the assurance of organizations, mechanisms and talents. In 2021, the Group established four major committees of ecosystem, overseas operations, technology and innovation, and FES, as top priority to support the building of organizational capability for the implementation of key strategies. In addition, the Group constructed a multi-level and multi-dimensional talent system and created a "pyramid" partner backup array. At present, there are more than 140 global partners.

ESG rating jumped to AA, with ongoing anti-epidemic efforts

Along with our rapid development, Fosun leveraged its own industrial advantages to actively contribute to the society through public welfare programs such as supporting the combat against the pandemic, providing disaster relief, Rural Doctors, universal education, culture promotion, and entrepreneurship support.

Fosun has participated in the joint construction of the "Malaria-Free World" project for more than 15 years. According to incomplete statistics, since 2005, Fosun Pharma has supplied more than 200 million vials of artesunate for injection (Artesun) to the international market and has saved more than 40 million lives of patients with malaria, most of which are African children under five years old.

The Rural Doctors Program was launched in December 2017, and as of the end of 2021, it has covered 73 counties across the country, assisted 24,000 rural doctors and benefited 3 million grassroots families.

During the Reporting Period, the Group continued to promote the sustainable development of ESG (environmental, social, and governance). In December 2021, Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating jumped to AA. In addition, it was included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index (Top 50 Mid-Large Cap); its FTSE Russell ESG and S&P ESG score have also improved significantly, which are higher than the industry average.

In 2022, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 epidemic will continue. At the beginning of the year, when the fifth wave of the epidemic broke out in Hong Kong, Fosun immediately announced the donation of HK$10 million anti-epidemic materials to Hong Kong. At present, the epidemic prevention and control in the Chinese Mainland is at a critical stage, Fosun has quickly reactivated the "wartime mechanism" and continued to respond to the needs of all parties.

[1] Profit of industrial operations includes the profit contribution from operation subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures which are under equity method accounting. [2] Investment in technology and innovation includes scientific research investment (expense and capitalization), but does not include digital investment. [3] Available members: Customers agreed to official member terms of the brand and authorized privacy right, provided personal information, including phone numbers in any channels, and who are identifiable, accessible and traceable, are defined as registered members (e.g. available members). Starting from 2021, this number includes customers accumulated in Fosun Health ecosystem.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun's mission is to provide high-quality products and services for families around the world in health, happiness, wealth and intelligent manufacturing segments. Fosun International Limited is a global innovation-driven consumer group that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets of RMB806.37 billion (c. US$126.48 billion) as of 31 December 2021. Fosun International ranks No.459 on the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 List.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Fosun International Limited (the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, and other risks and factors beyond our control. In addition, the Company makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements. The full year 2021 financial figures in this press release are calculated using the average exchange rate for the Reporting Period from January to December 2021 (USD/CNY= 6.45308，HKD/CNY= 0.83026，EUR/CNY=7.63721), and period-end exchange rate as of 31 December 2021 (USD/CNY=6.3757，HKD/CNY=0.8176，EUR/CNY=7.2197), unless otherwise stated.

