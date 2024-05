May 27, 2024 at 08:17 pm EDT

May 27 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Fosun International to acquire German private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe for 672 million euros ($729.93 million).

