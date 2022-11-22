Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Fosun International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(656)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-22 am EST
5.610 HKD   -1.41%
04:04aChina's Fosun appoints Deutsche Bank to sell Peak Re - sources
RE
04:01aChina's Fosun appoints Deutsche Bank to sell Peak Re - sources
RE
04:01aChina's fosun international appoints deutsche bank to run sale o…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Fosun appoints Deutsche Bank to sell Peak Re - sources

11/22/2022 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's Fosun International Ltd has appointed Deutsche Bank to advise on a potential sale of its stake in Hong Kong-based reinsurance company Peak Re, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sale comes as the tourism-to-financials conglomerate is battling with high debts. Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the company's credit rating to B2 last month and revised its outlook to "negative" from "ratings under review."

The Peak Re sale plan is at an early stage and a formal process has yet to kick off, said two of the sources. More financial details of the asset are expected to be sent to potential buyers by year-end, one of them added.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Fosun and Peak Re did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The Chinese conglomerate owns 86.9% of Peak Re, and it is not immediately clear what valuation a sale would ascribe to the reinsurance firm. Peak Re said in its 2021 annual report its total equity was $1.47 billion at the end of 2021.

Founded in 2012, Peak Re received inaugural investments in 2013 from Fosun and International Finance Corp (IFC). Fosun invested $468 million for a 85.1% stake and IFC $81.95 million for the rest to give the company an initial valuation of $550 million.

In 2016, Fosun invested an additional $100 million in Peak Re. In 2018, Prudential Financial Inc bought a 13.1% in the reinsurer while IFC exited, leaving Fosun with a 86.9% stake. Financial details of both transactions were not disclosed.

Peak Re reported a net profit of $73.2 million for 2021, down 16% from 2020, with gross written premiums totalling $2.15 billion, up 9% year-on-year, the annual report said.

Fosun, controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Guo Guangchang, was once one of China's most aggressive dealmakers overseas, buying high-profile assets including resort brand Club Med.

It has been selling assets in recent months to replenish liquidity. According to Refinitiv data, Fosun has agreed to sell or sold over $5 billion in assets so far this year.

Moody's said in its ratings report the company's cash on hand at the holding company level would be insufficient to cover its short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months.

Fosun said in October it had terminated its business engagement with Moody's rating service and ceased to provide relevant information to the agency from Oct. 12. (Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Andres Gonzalez in London Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.14% 10.212 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.41% 5.61 Delayed Quote.-32.34%
MOODY'S CORPORATION -0.13% 291.94 Delayed Quote.-25.15%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -0.33% 106.98 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
All news about FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
04:04aChina's Fosun appoints Deutsche Bank to sell Peak Re - sources
RE
04:01aChina's Fosun appoints Deutsche Bank to sell Peak Re - sources
RE
04:01aChina's fosun international appoints deutsche bank to run sale o…
RE
11/18Fosun International : BioNTech and Fosun Pharma Receive Emergency Use Authorization for Om..
PU
11/15The Logic Behind Fosun's "weight-los : To Focus on the Core Businesses and Deepen Innovati..
AQ
11/10Fosun International : Pharma, Yuyuan, Nanjing Iron & Steel, and Hainan Mining Hold a Joint..
PU
11/06Zijin Mining Shares Soar After Plans to Purchase Zhaojin Mining Stake
DJ
11/06Fosun International Unit to Offload 25% of Zhaojin Mining's H Shares
MT
11/06Unit of China's Fosun to sell Zhaojin Mining stake for $561 million
RE
11/04Fosun International Limited Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 180 B 25 154 M 25 154 M
Net income 2022 8 673 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net Debt 2022 135 B 18 812 M 18 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 42 966 M 5 997 M 5 997 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fosun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,23 CNY
Average target price 8,19 CNY
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qi Yu Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Gong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Guang Chang Guo Co-Chairman
Qun Bin Wang Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-32.34%5 997
CHUBB LIMITED8.83%87 318
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES0.00%84 257
ALLIANZ SE-2.00%84 043
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD11.24%68 924
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-0.29%31 901