Fosun International : Continuously Promoting Innovation and Internationalization, Fosun Pharma Presents at 2022 BIO International Convention

(16 June 2022, Shanghai, China) 16 June 2022, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma" or "the Group"; Stock Code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK), a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China, announced that Fosun Pharma presents a corporate overview at the BIO International Convention, which was held from June 13 to 16, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center in California, USA.





Rong Yang, the CEO of Fosun Pharma USA Inc., which is the US-based subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, provided an overview of Fosun Pharma's businesses, innovative R&D strategy, and product commercialization layout in the United States. Yang said that Fosun Pharma continues to be oriented toward innovation and internationalization. The cooperation model connects the world's outstanding scientific talents, leading technologies, and high-value products, and continuously expands and deepens the cooperation with the global leading pharmaceutical companies. Yang emphasized that Fosun Pharma is actively seeking strategic partnerships across therapeutic areas and modalities and expects to reach cooperation on assets in the late clinical or commercial stages.





In addition, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. ("Henlius"; 2696.HK), along with Fosun Pharma (the parent company of Henlius), set up an exhibition booth at the BIO International Convention, with a focus on a variety of innovative R&D results in the anti-tumor fields. Henlius is committed to providing affordable and high-quality biological medicines to patients around the world. Its products cover the fields of oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. It has launched 5 products in China, 1 product in Europe,13 indications approved worldwide, and 2 New Drug Application (NDA) accepted for review in China.





On June 13, Henlius announced it has entered into a license and supply agreement with Organon LLC for the exclusive commercialization of Henlius' independently developed HLX11 (a pertuzumab biosimilar candidate) and HLX14 (a denosumab biosimilar candidate) in ex-China countries, covering mature markets such as the United States, the European Union and Japan, as well as a number of emerging markets.





BIO is the world's largest advocacy association representing member companies, state biotechnology groups, academic and research institutions, and related organizations across the United States and in 30+ countries.





This year's BIO convention features more than 3,000 companies exhibiting and 100-plus panel sessions over four days. Topics include therapy targets, business development, digital health, patient advocacy, public policy, etc.





As a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China, Fosun Pharma has started independent innovative R&D since 2009 and has built a platform for innovative small-molecule chemical drugs and large molecule biological innovative drugs in China and the United States. In recent years, Fosun Pharma has continued to increase R&D investment. In 2021, the annual R&D expenditure was RMB4,975 million, a year-on-year increase of 24.28%. Through independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in and in-depth incubation, and other diversified and multi-level cooperation models, the innovative product pipeline has been enriched. Focusing on key disease areas such as oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism, and digestive system, and central nervous system, Fosun Pharma has built and formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, oncolytic viruses, gene therapy and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.





After more than ten years of continuous investment, Fosun Pharma has received the approval of a number of industry "first" products in the field of oncology treatment in recent years, benefiting more cancer patients around the world, including Han Li Kang (Rituximab Injection), the China's first biosimilar, Han Qu You (Trastuzumab, Zercepac® in the EU), the first China-developed mAb biosimilar approved both in China and in the EU, Yi Kai Da (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel Injection), the first CAR-T cell therapy product approved for launch in China, and Han Si Zhuang (Serplulimab Injection), the first self-developed innovative anti-PD-1 mAb, etc.





While continuously improving its own innovation and R&D capabilities, Fosun Pharma has continued to strengthen its globalization capabilities. Through its forward-looking global layout, Fosun Pharma has initially formed a global operating system for R&D, production, and commercialization, and has continued to expand overseas markets, comprehensively accelerating the globalization process. In 2021, Fosun Pharma's revenue from regions outside the Chinese mainland and overseas countries reached RMB13,599 million, accounting for 34.86% of the total revenue. Fosun Pharma continues to strengthen overseas capabilities, with the second headquarters in the United States, forming a global business landscape with full coverage of R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.





About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group deep-rooted in China. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.





Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company enriches its innovative product pipeline through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma has formed technological platforms for innovative small molecule drugs, antibody drugs, and cell therapy with a focus on key disease areas including oncology and immunomodulation, metabolism and digestive system, and central nervous system. Fosun Pharma also vigorously explores cutting-edge technologies, such as RNA, oncolytic viruses, gene therapy and PROTAC, to enhance its innovation capabilities.





Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Integration, and Intelligentization), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of "innovation transformation, integrated operation, and steady growth", with the mission of creating shareholder values as well as promoting the global networks through strengthening its innovative R&D and in-licensing ability and enriching its product pipelines. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global mainstream medical and health market.





Fosun Pharma USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, was founded in 2017 and continually works to enhance our existing portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical injectables and to build our pipeline with both innovative and generic pharmaceutical drugs. With strategic manufacturing partnerships around the world, Fosun Pharma USA Inc. delivers high-quality products that comply with international standards.





About BIO

BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.