Fosun International : Corporate PPT 2022

A Global Innovation-driven Consumer Group

Disclaimer

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Our mission is to provide high-quality products and services for families around the world in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing segments.

Revenue Net Profit Total Assets No. of Employees RMB161.29 billion RMB10.09 billion RMB806.37 billion Approx. 81,000 10-year Compound Growth 11% 10-year Compound Growth 11% Technology & Innovation Forbes Global Ranking 2021 ESG Rating Investment C-end Customers No. 459 RMB8.9 billion 396 million Registered Members 1500+ 500+ Patents

AAA

MSCI

HSI

New Products in Development

Our Clients: One Billion Families Worldwide

Mission

Creating happier lives for families worldwide

Vision

Rooted in China, creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness, and wealth

Value

Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society