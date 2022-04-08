Log in
    656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(656)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:08:09 am EDT
8.350 HKD   +0.97%
04/02XU XIAOLIANG, CO-CEO OF FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Planning the Post-Pandemic Era
PU
04/02FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Tai Chi Training Can Effectively Improve Parkinson's Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment The Research Achievements of Ruijin Hospital, Fosun Foundation and Sino Taiji Team Have Been Published in Authoritative Journals
PU
03/29FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : NISCO Involves in The World's First New Steel Pipe Tower Project
PU
Fosun International : Corporate PPT 2022

04/08/2022 | 06:41am EDT
A Global Innovation-driven Consumer Group

Disclaimer

It is not the intention of this document to provide a full explanation of any relevant matters of Fosun International Limited (the "Company"). You must refrain from relying on any information set out in this document. No statement, guarantee or undertaking is or will be made or given at present or in the future in respect of the accuracy, fairness, reasonableness, correctness or completeness of this document or any information or opinions set forth herein or any other information or opinions, whether written or oral, available to any stakeholder or its advisers, nor is there or will there be any express or implied indication made in respect of the above content at present or in the future. None of the Company or any of its shareholders, directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisers or representatives (the "Parties") shall assume any liability, including but not limited to liability for default, for or in respect of the above content at present or in the future. The Parties expressly state that they shall not be held liable for any loss resulting from the use of this document or its content or in any other manner in connection with this document. It is assumed that information set out in this document is appropriate for the current situation and such information could be subject to change without notice. None of the Parties shall be held liable for procuring the receipt of information under this document by any recipients, updating information under this document, or correcting any manifest error contained under this document. In the event of any conflict between this document and the annual results announcement of the Company for the year, and the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Documents" ), the Annual Documents shall prevail.

About Fosun

A Global Innovation-driven Consumer Group

Fosun was founded in 1992. Our mission is to provide high-quality products and services for families around the world in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing segments.

Revenue

Net Profit

Total Assets

No. of Employees

RMB161.29 billion

RMB10.09 billion

RMB806.37 billion

Approx. 81,000

10-year Compound Growth 11%

10-year Compound Growth 11%

Technology & Innovation

Forbes Global Ranking 2021

ESG Rating

Investment

C-end Customers

No. 459

RMB8.9 billion

396 million

Registered Members

1500+ 500+

Patents

AAA

MSCI

HSI

New Products in Development

Our Clients: One Billion Families Worldwide

Mission

Creating happier lives for families worldwide

Vision

Rooted in China, creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness, and wealth

Value

Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 150 B 23 655 M 23 655 M
Net income 2021 11 582 M 1 821 M 1 821 M
Net Debt 2021 126 B 19 738 M 19 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 55 777 M 8 770 M 8 770 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 27,1%
Chart FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fosun International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,71 CNY
Average target price 9,38 CNY
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qi Yu Chen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Liang Xu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ping Gong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hou Lin Zhang Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Li Gang Zhang Co-CFO & GM-Financial Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.66%8 770
ALLIANZ SE2.72%94 676
CHUBB LIMITED9.97%90 057
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.23%87 084
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.09%71 977
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED0.90%34 692