    656   HK0656038673

FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(656)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-14 am EDT
4.560 HKD   -6.94%
09:50aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Group Visited Beijing SASAC Conducted discussion on relevant cooperation
PU
05:06aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Steady But Inflation Headache Remains
DJ
09/13Fosun denies reports China regulators asked banks to report exposure to it
RE
Fosun International : Group Visited Beijing SASAC Conducted discussion on relevant cooperation

09/14/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Fosun Group Visited Beijing SASAC Conducted discussion on relevant cooperation
Release Time：2022-09-14Author：Source: Pageviews：

In the morning of 14 September 2022, Zhu Wenkui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Fosun and Vice President of Fosun International, visited relevant leaders of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People's Government of Beijing Municipality (Beijing SASAC) in Beijing.

The two parties conducted in-depth exchanges on the long-term cooperation between Fosun and Beijing's state-owned enterprises in the fields of health and pharmaceutical, consumption, technology, and finance etc., as well as on the topic of participation in and promotion of the mixed ownership reform of state-owned enterprises.

The two parties also discussed about further strengthening cooperation and promoting the launch of projects in Beijing in the future.

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
