Fosun International : Group Visited Beijing SASAC Conducted discussion on relevant cooperation

In the morning of 14 September 2022, Zhu Wenkui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Fosun and Vice President of Fosun International, visited relevant leaders of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of People's Government of Beijing Municipality (Beijing SASAC) in Beijing.

The two parties conducted in-depth exchanges on the long-term cooperation between Fosun and Beijing's state-owned enterprises in the fields of health and pharmaceutical, consumption, technology, and finance etc., as well as on the topic of participation in and promotion of the mixed ownership reform of state-owned enterprises.

The two parties also discussed about further strengthening cooperation and promoting the launch of projects in Beijing in the future.