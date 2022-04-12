Log in
Story of Supporting Hong Kong's Anti-epidemic Efforts: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to Build a Protective Barrier for Schools

04/12/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Story of Supporting Hong Kong's Anti-epidemic Efforts: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to Build a Protective Barrier for Schools
Release Time：2022-04-12Author：Source: Pageviews：
The fifth wave of the epidemic in Hong Kong has spread widely, and campuses are no exception. In February, when the epidemic situation was more severe, the Education Bureau of Hong Kong announced that all primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong will start summer holiday early on 17 March. As the epidemic gradually eases, the Education Bureau of Hong Kong announced that kindergartens, primary schools and international schools will resume face-to-face classes on 19 April (after the Easter holiday) at the earliest as planned. After the resumption of classes, campus epidemic prevention will be the top priority. Therefore, Fosun Foundation donated the third batch of materials mainly to kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong, building a protective barrier for schools.

Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong is located on a quiet hill by the side of Starfish Bay, on Sai Sha Road, Ma On Shan, New Territories. Despite being far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this international school is not immune to the epidemic when the fifth wave of the epidemic rages in Hong Kong.

Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong is one of the 18 United World Colleges in the world, with 256 students from 85 countries and regions. Wong Yin-Man, who is a school nurse at Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong, said that, despite the notice of early summer holiday, only about 100 local students from Hong Kong can go home, while other students can only stay on campus, living together in the dormitory in groups of four. When the epidemic was at its worst, the school's faculty and staff still stuck to their posts, and the dining hall and dormitory continued to provide services. Therefore, the demand for anti-epidemic materials such as face masks and hand sanitizers on campus has risen sharply, and almost faced shortages for a while. "We also had a few students infected with COVID-19 at the beginning, and the anti-epidemic materials provided by the Fosun Foundation arrived just in time!" Wong Yin-Man said, in addition to caring for the students' physical health, teachers also care about their mental and emotional health. "Every day, we knock on their door one by one, ask them how they are feeling, check their temperature, remind them to open the windows for better ventilation, and promptly take care of the students if we hear a sneeze or a light cough, or notice that they are feeling unwell."

Wong Yin-Man pointed out in particular that many of the international students who have to stay at school are outstanding students with scholarship from underdeveloped countries, such as Yemen and Syria. "During this difficult period of fighting the epidemic, it is really heart-warming to see them supporting each other."
↑Wong Yin-Man, School Nurse of Li Po Chun United World College of Hong Kong receives anti-epidemic materials from Fosun Foundation

This batch of anti-epidemic materials donated by Fosun Foundation was distributed to many local schools as well. After receiving the anti-epidemic materials from Fosun Foundation, Cheng Ka-Po, School Head of C.C.C. Kei Faat Primary School specially recorded a video to express her gratitude to Fosun Foundation. She specifically mentioned that the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits on the market are not cheap, and it is difficult for many families to afford them. "We are very grateful that Fosun Foundation reached out a helping hand and donated anti-epidemic materials to help families in need. It has now benefited more than 180 families in our school."

↑Cheng Ka Po, School Head of C.C.C. Kei Faat Primary School thanks Fosun Foundation for the donation of anti-epidemic materials in a video

In addition, Ling Lei, Chairman of Parent-Teacher Association of C.C.C. Kei Faat Primary School received the donated materials; she mentioned that many people feel anxious about buying COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits. She said that when the epidemic was raging in Hong Kong, many families struggled to find COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits on the market. In addition, they are not sure whether the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits selling on the street are reliable. "Fosun Foundation's COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits are certified and produced by the original manufacturer. We have more confidence in them and feel more at ease using them." At last, her son Leung Ngai-Man said in the video, "Thank you Fosun Foundation for sending us the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits!"

↑ Ling Lei (left), Chairman of Parent-Teacher Association of C.C.C. Kei Faat Primary School receives COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits

Warming campus is ready for students' return. School head, Cheng Ka-Po said that while preparing to resume face-to-face classes, the school not only has to re-schedule in-school classes and examinations, but also has to strengthen epidemic prevention measures. "The COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits donated by Fosun Foundation to the families of students not only help them build health protection, but also provide great convenience for campus epidemic prevention."

Recently, Fosun Foundation's anti-epidemic action to donate HK$10 million anti-epidemic materials to Hong Kong ended successfully, a total of approximately 1.15 million pieces of materials have arrived in Hong Kong in three batches, including COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits, N95 respirators, level 3 surgical masks, children's face masks, protective suits, isolation gowns, forehead thermometers, finger pulse oximeters, which have been distributed to the elderly, children and frontline anti-epidemic personnel as top priority.

Disclaimer

Fosun International Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
