Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Fosun Tourism Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1992   KYG365731069

FOSUN TOURISM GROUP

(1992)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fosun Tourism : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

04/25/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fosun Tourism Group

復 星 旅 遊 文 化 集 团

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01992)

    1. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
  2. CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, MEMBER OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Fosun Tourism Group (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Wang Wenping ("Mr. Wang") recently tendered his resignation as an executive Director, vice president, chief financial officer of the Company, member of the remuneration committee of the Board (the "Remuneration Committee"), member of the environmental, social and governance committee of the Board (the "ESG Committee"), authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Authorized Representative") and all other positions in the Group due to family reasons with effect from 25 April 2021.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board also announces that that, with effect from 26 April 2021, Mr. Choi Yin On (蔡賢 安) ("Mr. Choi") has been appointed as the vice president and chief financial officer of the Company responsible for overseeing the Group's accounting and financial management, and formulating business plans, strategies and major decisions of the Group. The biographical details of Mr. Choi are set out below.

- 1 -

Mr. Choi, aged 37, has extensive experience in the industry of corporate and investment banking. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited from 2015 to 2021, with his last position being a director of Asia Pacific real estate

  • lodging investment banking, responsible officer and principal. From 2005 to 2015, Mr. Choi worked at DBS Bank Ltd., Hong Kong Branch and DBS Asia Capital Limited, and his last position held was a vice president of institutional banking group.

Mr. Choi obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2005 and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Cambridge in 2012.

APPOINTMENT OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board further announces that, with effect from 25 April 2021, (i) Mr. Henri Giscard d'Estaing (executive Director, vice chairman of the Board and deputy chief executive officer) has been appointed as a member of the ESG Committee; and (ii) Mr. Xu Bingbin (executive Director, executive president and co-chief financial officer) has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and an Authorized Representative.

GRATITUDE AND WELCOME

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang for his valuable efforts and contributions to the Company during his tenure of office and extends its warm welcome to Mr. Choi on his appointment as the vice president and chief financial officer of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Fosun Tourism Group

Qian Jiannong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qian Jiannong, Mr. Henri Giscard d'Estaing and Mr. Xu Bingbin; and the independent non-executive directors are Dr. Allan Zeman, Mr. Guo Yongqing and Ms. Katherine Rong Xin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Fosun Tourism Group published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
06:16aFOSUN TOURISM  : (1) resignation of executive director and (2) change in chief f..
PU
04/20FOSUN TOURISM  : Operational updates for the three months ended 31 march 2021
PU
04/16FOSUN TOURISM  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on thur..
PU
04/08FOSUN TOURISM  : Monthly return as at 31 march 2021
PU
03/15FOSUN TOURISM  : List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
03/15FOSUN TOURISM  : Appointment of executive director
PU
02/02FOSUN TOURISM  : Expects to Book Up to $410 Million Loss in 2020
MT
2020FOSUN TOURISM  : Interim Report 2020
PU
2020FOSUN TOURISM  : Chinese owners revive Thomas Cook as online-only holiday brand
RE
2020FOSUN INTERNATIONAL  : successfully held FC2M Conference to expedite further ind..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 977 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2021 -1 171 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2021 9 542 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 641 M 1 946 M 1 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Fosun Tourism Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOSUN TOURISM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,31 CNY
Last Close Price 10,23 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Nong Qian Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Long Cao Co-President
Qing Guo Co-President
Wen Ping Wang Co-CFO, Executive Director & Vice President
Bing Bin Xu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP48.12%1 946
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.27.73%1 280
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORPORATION24.94%719
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD12.17%546
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED-5.90%359
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-6.51%256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ