Fosun Tourism : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Fosun Tourism Group

復 星 旅 遊 文 化 集 团

(a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01992)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MEMBER OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, MEMBER OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Fosun Tourism Group (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Wang Wenping ("Mr. Wang") recently tendered his resignation as an executive Director, vice president, chief financial officer of the Company, member of the remuneration committee of the Board (the "Remuneration Committee"), member of the environmental, social and governance committee of the Board (the "ESG Committee"), authorized representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Authorized Representative") and all other positions in the Group due to family reasons with effect from 25 April 2021.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The Board also announces that that, with effect from 26 April 2021, Mr. Choi Yin On (蔡賢 安) ("Mr. Choi") has been appointed as the vice president and chief financial officer of the Company responsible for overseeing the Group's accounting and financial management, and formulating business plans, strategies and major decisions of the Group. The biographical details of Mr. Choi are set out below.