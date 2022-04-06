|
Fotex S E : 31/03/2022
FOTEX HOLDING Société européenne
Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222, LUXEMBOURG
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938
(the "Company")
Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 31st March, 2022
The Company hereby informs you about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.
Composition of share capital of the Company:
|
Share series
|
Nominal value (EUR/share)
|
Issued number
|
Total nominal value
(EUR)
|
Ordinary shares
|
0,42
|
70,723,650
|
29,703,933
|
Dividend preference shares
|
0,42
|
2,000,000
|
840,000
|
Share capital
|
72,723,650
|
30,543,933
30,543,933
Number of voting rights attached to the shares:
|
Share series
|
Issued number
|
Number of own shares
|
Shares with voting rights
|
Voting right per share
|
Total voting rights
|
Ordinary shares
|
70,723,650
|
27,979,686
|
70,723,650
|
1
|
70,723,650
|
Dividend preference shares
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
72,723,650
|
29,979,686
|
70,723,650
|
70,723,650
Luxembourg, 6th April, 2022
FOTEX HOLDING SE
