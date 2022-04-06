Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Fotex Holding S.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTXHG   LU2057892510

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

(FTXHG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-31
2.52 EUR    --.--%
02:02pFOTEX S E : 31/03/2022
PU
03/18Fotex Holding S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18FOTEX S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021 (PDF format)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fotex S E : 31/03/2022

04/06/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOTEX HOLDING Société européenne

Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222, LUXEMBOURG

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938

(the "Company")

Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 31st March, 2022

The Company hereby informs you about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.

Composition of share capital of the Company:

Share series

Nominal value (EUR/share)

Issued number

Total nominal value

(EUR)

Ordinary shares

0,42

70,723,650

29,703,933

Dividend preference shares

0,42

2,000,000

840,000

Share capital

72,723,650

30,543,933

30,543,933

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share series

Issued number

Number of own shares

Shares with voting rights

Voting right per share

Total voting rights

Ordinary shares

70,723,650

27,979,686

70,723,650

1

70,723,650

Dividend preference shares

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

-

Total

72,723,650

29,979,686

70,723,650

70,723,650

Luxembourg, 6th April, 2022

FOTEX HOLDING SE

Disclaimer

Fotex Holding SE published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOTEX HOLDING S.E.
02:02pFOTEX S E : 31/03/2022
PU
03/18Fotex Holding S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18FOTEX S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021 (PDF format)
PU
03/18FOTEX S E : Convening notice
PU
03/18FOTEX S E : Shares & Votes
PU
03/18FOTEX S E : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Convening notice - EN
PU
2021Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - EN
PU
2021Tranche Update on Fotex Holding S.E.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 26, 2016.
CI
2021Fotex Holding S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Fotex Holding S.E.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 26, 2016, has expired with 11,123,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,4 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2021 25,7 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
Net cash 2021 61,9 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,69%
Chart FOTEX HOLDING S.E.
Duration : Period :
Fotex Holding S.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dávid Várszegi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gábor Várszegi Chairman
Robert J. Dole Independent Director
Wiggert A. C. Karreman Independent Director
Martijn G. D. Windels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOTEX HOLDING S.E.0.80%118
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 131
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.58%34 784
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 782
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 257
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.62%33 187