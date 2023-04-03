Fotex S E : 31/03/2023

FOTEX HOLDING

Société européenne

Registered office: 28, avenue Pasteur, L-2310, LUXEMBOURG

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938

(the "Company")

Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 31st March, 2023

The Company hereby informs you about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.

Composition of share capital of the Company:

Share series Nominal value Issued number Total nominal value (EUR/share) (EUR) Ordinary shares 0,42 70,723,650 29,703,933 Dividend preference shares 0,42 2,000,000 840,000 Share capital 72,723,650 30,543,933

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share series Issued Number of Shares with Voting right Total voting number own shares voting rights per share rights Ordinary shares 70,723,650 28,286,490 70,723,650 1 70,723,650 Dividend preference shares 2,000,000 2,000,000 - - Total 72,723,650 30,286,490 70,723,650 70,723,650

Luxembourg, 3rd April, 2023

FOTEX HOLDING SE