  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Fotex Holding S.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTXHG   LU2057892510

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

(FTXHG)
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-28
2.880 EUR   -4.00%
10:25aFotex S E : 31/03/2023
PU
03/17Fotex Holding S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/17Fotex Holding S.E. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Fotex S E : 31/03/2023

04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
FOTEX HOLDING

Société européenne

Registered office: 28, avenue Pasteur, L-2310, LUXEMBOURG

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938

(the "Company")

Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 31st March, 2023

The Company hereby informs you about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.

Composition of share capital of the Company:

Share series

Nominal value

Issued number

Total nominal value

(EUR/share)

(EUR)

Ordinary shares

0,42

70,723,650

29,703,933

Dividend preference shares

0,42

2,000,000

840,000

Share capital

72,723,650

30,543,933

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share series

Issued

Number of

Shares with

Voting right

Total voting

number

own shares

voting rights

per share

rights

Ordinary shares

70,723,650

28,286,490

70,723,650

1

70,723,650

Dividend

preference shares

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

-

Total

72,723,650

30,286,490

70,723,650

70,723,650

Luxembourg, 3rd April, 2023

FOTEX HOLDING SE

Disclaimer

Fotex Holding SE published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:24:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33,4 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2022 7,95 M 8,63 M 8,63 M
Net cash 2022 36,6 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,69%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dávid Várszegi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gábor Várszegi Chairman
Wiggert A. C. Karreman Independent Director
Gábor Mocskonyi Independent Director
Martijn G. D. Windels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOTEX HOLDING S.E.-3.36%133
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.00%40 606
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.14%32 521
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.96%26 435
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.61%24 623
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%21 808
