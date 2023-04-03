|
Fotex S E : 31/03/2023
FOTEX HOLDING
Société européenne
Registered office: 28, avenue Pasteur, L-2310, LUXEMBOURG
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938
(the "Company")
Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 31st March, 2023
The Company hereby informs you about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.
Composition of share capital of the Company:
|
Share series
|
Nominal value
|
Issued number
|
Total nominal value
|
|
(EUR/share)
|
|
(EUR)
|
Ordinary shares
|
0,42
|
70,723,650
|
29,703,933
|
Dividend preference shares
|
0,42
|
2,000,000
|
840,000
|
Share capital
|
|
72,723,650
|
30,543,933
Number of voting rights attached to the shares:
|
Share series
|
Issued
|
Number of
|
Shares with
|
Voting right
|
Total voting
|
|
number
|
own shares
|
voting rights
|
per share
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
70,723,650
|
28,286,490
|
70,723,650
|
1
|
70,723,650
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference shares
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
72,723,650
|
30,286,490
|
70,723,650
|
|
70,723,650
Luxembourg, 3rd April, 2023
FOTEX HOLDING SE
|
