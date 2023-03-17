Fotex S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021

Fotex Holding S.E. 28, avenue Pasteur L-2310 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 146.938 Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022 Management report as at 31 December 2022 1

Table of contents Management Report 3 Management Responsibility Statement 12 Report of the Réviseur D'Entreprises Agréé 13 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 18 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 19 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 20 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 21 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 23 1. General 25 2. Significant Accounting Policies 26 3. Significant Accounting Judgements, Estimates and Assumptions 39 3. Significant Accounting Judgements, Estimates and Assumptions (continued) 40 4. New and amended standards and interpretations 41 5. Cash and Cash Equivalents 45 6. Other Financial Assets 45 7. Accounts Receivable and Prepayments 46 8. Inventories 47 9. Property, Plant and Equipment 48 10. Investment Properties 50 11. Intangible Assets 53 12. Goodwill Arising on Acquisition 54 13. Accounts Payable, Other Liabilities and Provision 55 14. Share Capital and Reserves 56 15 Operating Expenses and Gain 57 16. Interest-bearing Loans and Borrowings 58 17. Income Tax 59 18. Revenue 62 19. Gain on Disposal of Investment Properties 63 20 Segment Information 64 21. Financial Risks, Management Objectives and Policies 65 22. Leases 68 23. Earnings Per Share 68 24. Related Party Transactions 69 25. Subsequent Events after the End of the Reporting Period 70 26. Headcount 70 27. Audit fees 70 28. Contingent liabilities 70 2

Management Report Review and development of the group's business and financial position The net turnover for the year ended December 31, 2022, was EUR 33,366,480 compared with EUR 28,374,807 for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of EUR 4,991,673 (+17.59%). The net turnover is mainly composed of income from operating a real estate portfolio in Hungary and the Netherlands. The main reason of the increase is the positive impact on the Hungarian portfolio as it recovered from the negative impact of the COVID pandemic experienced in 2020 and 2021. During 2021, the group incorporated a new subsidiary Arany Juhár Időstthon Kft. with the purpose of operating a retirement home on a property already owned by the group. This subsidiary has been included in the consolidated financial statements as of January 1st, 2022. On December 29th, 2022, Fotex Netherlands and FN2, together via a partnership agreement, signed a purchase agreement with Páthé Theatres B.V. to acquire 100% ownership of the Páthé Arena, a cinema complex in Amsterdam at a total cost of Euro 31,942,775. The overall income for the year amounts to EUR 33,366,711 which is impacted by the net sales and the financial revenue (31 December 2021: EUR 28,386,368). The net result for the year is a profit of EUR 7,945,632. No provision is recognised for covering future environment fines or expenditures in 2022. Principle risks and uncertainties The Group's business, financial condition or results can be affected by risks and uncertainties. Management has identified the following risks: Change in laws and regulations governing the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries which may affect their business, investments and results of operations

Foreign currency risk

Credit risk

Interest rate risk

Liquidity risk

Country risk The previously identified Economic risk arising from COVID-19 is no longer considered significant by management based on the relatively mild impact upon the group and that restrictions impacting business are no longer in place. 3

Management monitors these risks and applies the following risk management procedures: Foreign currency ("FX") risk Financial instruments that potentially represent risk for the Group include deposits, debtors and credit balances denominated in foreign currency, creditors in foreign currency and deposits in foreign currency other than EUR. The Group's rental contracts are mostly stipulated in EUR or on EUR basis thus mitigating FX risk associated with non-EUR based revenues. As of 31 December 2022, the Group does not have any open forward transactions. Credit risk The Group aims to mitigate lending risk by its careful and continuous debtor portfolio monitoring process and by requiring bank guarantees and collateral. In addition, the Group regularly follows up information about the main debtors in the market. Concentrations of credit risk, with respect to trade accounts receivable, are limited due to the large number of customers and due to the dispersion across geographical areas. Receivable balances are monitored on an ongoing basis. Investments of surplus funds are made only with reliable counterparties and are allocated between more banks and financial institutions in order to mitigate financial loss through potential counterparty failure. Interest rate risk In order to mitigate the interest rate risk, the Group uses mainly fixed rate loans. As of the year end the group has one fixed interest loan at an interest rate of 1.79% p.a. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is monitored as follows: Monitoring daily available deposited and free cash by entity.

Monitoring weekly cash flows by entity.

As part of the management information system, the Group monitors the operations of each entity on a monthly basis.

The Group monitors its long-term cash flows in order to match the maturity patterns of its assets and liabilities. Country risk The Group has operations in Luxembourg, in the Netherlands and in Hungary. By the geographical diversification of the operations, the Group mitigates the effects of country risk. The Group has not identified any significant risks that may affect the financial performance of Group members associated with the countries in which the Group operates. Further as members of the European Union and the legal structure associated with it, management believes that country risk is not a matter of significant concern. 4