Fotex S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021 (PDF format)

Fotex Holding S.E. 272, rue de Neudorf L-2222 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg B 146.938 Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 Management report as at 31 December 2021

Table of contents Management Report ................................................................................................................................ . 3 Management Responsibility Statement .................................................................................................. 13 Report of the Réviseur D'Entreprises Agréé .......................................................................................... 14 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ........................................................................................ 20 Consolidated Income Statement ............................................................................................................. 21 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................... 22 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity........................................................................................ 23 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................. 25 1. General ........................................................................................................................................ 27 2. Significant Accounting Policies .................................................................................................. 28 3. Significant Accounting Judgements, Estimates and Assumptions .............................................. 41 3. Significant Accounting Judgements, Estimates and Assumptions (continued) ........................... 42 4. Standards Issued but not yet Effective ........................................................................................ 43 5. Cash and Cash Equivalents ......................................................................................................... 46 6. Other Financial Assets ................................................................................................................ 46 7. Accounts Receivable and Prepayments....................................................................................... 47 8. Inventories................................................................................................................................... 48 9. Property, Plant and Equipment.................................................................................................... 49 10. Investment Properties.................................................................................................................. 51 11. Intangible Assets ......................................................................................................................... 54 12. Goodwill Arising on Acquisition ................................................................................................ 55 13. Accounts Payable, Other Liabilities and Provision ..................................................................... 56 14. Share Capital and Reserves ......................................................................................................... 57 15 Operating Expenses and Gain ..................................................................................................... 58 16. Interest-bearing Loans and Borrowings ...................................................................................... 59 17. Income Tax.................................................................................................................................. 60 18. Revenue....................................................................................................................................... 63 19. Gain on Disposal of Investment Properties ................................................................................. 64 20 Segment Information................................................................................................................... 65 21. Financial Risks, Management Objectives and Policies ............................................................... 66 22. Leases.......................................................................................................................................... 69 23. Earnings Per Share ...................................................................................................................... 70 24. Related Party Transactions.......................................................................................................... 71 25. Subsequent Events after the End of the Reporting Period........................................................... 72 26. Headcount ................................................................................................................................... 72 27. Audit fees .................................................................................................................................... 72 28. Contingent liabilities .................................................................................................................. 72

Management Report NOTES TO THE READER ESEF REPORTING PACKAGE/XHTML VERSION This document is Fotex Holding SE's 2021 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Reporting format (the ESEF reporting package). The ESEF reporting package is available on the company's website. PDF/PRINTED VERSION A PDF/printed version of Fotex Holding's 2021 Annual Report is available on the company's website. In the case of discrepancies between the PDF version and the ESEF reporting package, the latter prevails Review and development of the groups business and financial position The net turnover for the year ended December 31, 2021, was EUR 28,374,807 compared with EUR 30,541,588 for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of EUR 2,166,781 (7%). The net turnover is mainly composed of income from operating a real estate portfolio in Hungary and the Netherlands. The main reason of the decrease is the continuing impact on the Hungarian portfolio from the COVID pandemic as well as the effect on the comparative Dutch revenue from the disposal of two large properties in 2020. The group sold 5 properties located in Hungary during the year at a gain of EUR 25,265,217 of which EUR 1,320,070 was not an investment property. During the Autumn of 2020, the group reinvigorated its crystal sales channels through the launch of Ajka- Crystal.com targeting US and western European markets as well as refurbishing its prime retail locations in Budapest. Management expects these actions should result in improved sales of crystal in the future. The overall income for the year amounts to EUR 28,386,368 which is impacted by the net sales and the financial revenue (31 December 2020: EUR 30,547,741). The net result for the year is a profit of EUR 25,650,961. No provision is recognised for covering future environment fines or expenditures in 2021. Principle risks and uncertainties The Group's business, financial condition or results can be affected by risks and uncertainties. Management has identified the following risks: Change in laws and regulations governing the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries which may affect their business, investments and results of operations

Management monitors these risks and applies the following risk management procedures: Foreign currency ("FX") risk Financial instruments that potentially represent risk for the Group include deposits, debtors and credit balances denominated in foreign currency, creditors in foreign currency and deposits in foreign currency other than EUR. The Group's rental contracts are stipulated in EUR or on EUR basis thus mitigating FX risk associated with non-EUR based revenues. As of 31 December 2021, the Group does not have any open forward transactions. Credit risk The Group aims to mitigate lending risk by its careful and continuous debtor portfolio monitoring process and by requiring bank guarantees and collateral. In addition, the Group regularly follows up information about the main debtors in the market. Concentrations of credit risk, with respect to trade accounts receivable, are limited due to the large number of customers and due to the dispersion across geographical areas. Receivable balances are monitored on an ongoing basis. Investments of surplus funds are made only with reliable counterparties and are allocated between more banks and financial institutions in order to mitigate financial loss through potential counterparty failure. Interest rate risk In order to mitigate the interest rate risk the Group uses mainly fixed rate loans. As of the year end the group has one fixed interest loan at an interest rate of 1.79% p.a. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is monitored as follows: Monitoring daily available deposited and free cash by entity.

Monitoring weekly cash flows by entity.

As part of the management information system, the Group monitors the operations of each entity on a monthly basis.

The Group monitors its long-term cash flows in order to match the maturity patterns of its assets and liabilities. Country risk The Group has operations in Luxembourg, in the Netherlands and in Hungary. By the geographical diversification of the operations, the Group mitigates the effects of country risk. Notwithstanding the, ongoing impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Group has not identified any significant risks that may affect the financial performance of Group members associated with the countries in which the Group operates. Further as members of the European Union and the legal structure associated with it, management believes that country risk is not a matter of significant concern. 4