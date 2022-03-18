Fotex S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021 (PDF format)

This document is Fotex Holding SE's 2021 Annual Report in European Single Electronic Reporting format (the ESEF reporting package). The ESEF reporting package is available on the company's website.
Review and development of the groups business and financial position
The net turnover for the year ended December 31, 2021, was EUR 28,374,807 compared with EUR 30,541,588 for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of EUR 2,166,781 (7%). The net turnover is mainly composed of income from operating a real estate portfolio in Hungary and the Netherlands. The main reason of the decrease is the continuing impact on the Hungarian portfolio from the COVID pandemic as well as the effect on the comparative Dutch revenue from the disposal of two large properties in 2020.
The group sold 5 properties located in Hungary during the year at a gain of EUR 25,265,217 of which EUR 1,320,070 was not an investment property.
During the Autumn of 2020, the group reinvigorated its crystal sales channels through the launch of Ajka- Crystal.com targeting US and western European markets as well as refurbishing its prime retail locations in Budapest. Management expects these actions should result in improved sales of crystal in the future.
The overall income for the year amounts to EUR 28,386,368 which is impacted by the net sales and the financial revenue (31 December 2020: EUR 30,547,741).
The net result for the year is a profit of EUR 25,650,961.
No provision is recognised for covering future environment fines or expenditures in 2021.
Principle risks and uncertainties
The Group's business, financial condition or results can be affected by risks and uncertainties. Management has identified the following risks:
Change in laws and regulations governing the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries which may affect their business, investments and results of operations
Foreign currency risk
Credit risk
Interest rate risk
Liquidity risk
Country risk
Economic risk arising from COVID-19
Management monitors these risks and applies the following risk management procedures:
Foreign currency ("FX") risk
Financial instruments that potentially represent risk for the Group include deposits, debtors and credit balances denominated in foreign currency, creditors in foreign currency and deposits in foreign currency other than EUR. The Group's rental contracts are stipulated in EUR or on EUR basis thus mitigating FX risk associated with non-EUR based revenues. As of 31 December 2021, the Group does not have any open forward transactions.
Credit risk
The Group aims to mitigate lending risk by its careful and continuous debtor portfolio monitoring process and by requiring bank guarantees and collateral. In addition, the Group regularly follows up information about the main debtors in the market.
Concentrations of credit risk, with respect to trade accounts receivable, are limited due to the large number of customers and due to the dispersion across geographical areas.
Receivable balances are monitored on an ongoing basis.
Investments of surplus funds are made only with reliable counterparties and are allocated between more banks and financial institutions in order to mitigate financial loss through potential counterparty failure.
Interest rate risk
In order to mitigate the interest rate risk the Group uses mainly fixed rate loans.
As of the year end the group has one fixed interest loan at an interest rate of 1.79% p.a.
Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is monitored as follows:
Monitoring daily available deposited and free cash by entity.
Monitoring weekly cash flows by entity.
As part of the management information system, the Group monitors the operations of each entity on a monthly basis.
The Group monitors its long-term cash flows in order to match the maturity patterns of its assets and liabilities.
Country risk
The Group has operations in Luxembourg, in the Netherlands and in Hungary. By the geographical diversification of the operations, the Group mitigates the effects of country risk. Notwithstanding the, ongoing impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Group has not identified any significant risks that may affect the financial performance of Group members associated with the countries in which the Group operates. Further as members of the European Union and the legal structure associated with it, management believes that country risk is not a matter of significant concern.
Economic risk arising from COVID-19
In late 2019, a cluster of cases displaying the symptoms of a "pneumonia of unknown cause" were identified in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province. On 30 January 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the WHO declared the outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" and on March 11, 2020, WHO declared COVID-19a pandemic.
The Groups businesses are in geographies where the impact of the virus was primarily managed medically with economic stimulus provided to protect businesses from any negative short-term consequences. As of the date of the financial statements, the economic impact of the virus has had no impact upon the portfolio in the Netherlands, whilst in Hungary, governmental restrictions that were in place from November 2020 were
removed during the spring in response to the country's vaccination programme. These restrictions whilst affecting most of the group's businesses were most keenly felt in the leisure and hospitality for which
restrictions were lifted by early July 2021. There have been no further restrictions added or reimposed in any of the geographies that the group does business that would affect the groups abilities to operate normally.
During the year, certain tenants received discounts along with lease extensions where this was possible. Management expects rents, subject to no further imposition of restrictions arising from a 4th wave, to return to normal during the second half of the year. As such the Group lost some income during the first six months of the year but nothing which impacted it as a going concern.
The group has supported those businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors through rent reductions, deferrals of rent and/or a combination of this along with other incentives in order to offset the losses generated by these tenants. At the same time all tenants were required to cover any and all existing operating expenses associated with the premises which they lease from the group.
Whilst there has been some loss of tenants during the year, this has not been significant, indicating that the ongoing support of tenants through favourable rent conditions has allowed them to remain in business and the group to maintain high levels of occupancy.
Management continues to monitor the situation and make decisions around tenants and rents as appropriate and based on present conditions does not foresee any major impact on the Groups financial position nor the fair value of the real estate portfolio disclosed in the financial statements.
Internal control and risk management systems in relation to the financial reporting process
The Board of Directors has overall responsibility for ensuring that the Group maintains a sound system of internal controls, including financial, operational and compliance controls. Such a system forms an integral part of the corporate governance strategy of the Company. Internal control procedures help to ensure the proper management of risks and provide reasonable assurance that the business objectives of the Company can be achieved. The internal control procedures are defined and implemented by the Company to ensure:
the compliance of actions and decisions with applicable laws, regulations, standards, internal rules and contracts;
the efficiency and effectiveness of operations and the optimal use of the Company's resources;
the correct implementation of the Company's internal processes, notably those to ensure the safeguardingof assets;
the integrity and reliability of financial and operational information, both for internal and external use;
that management's instructions and directions are properly applied; and
that material risks are properly identified, assessed, mitigated and reported.
Like all control systems, internal controls cannot provide an absolute guarantee that risks of misstatement, losses or human error are fully mitigated or eliminated. The control environment is an essential
element of the Company's internal control framework, as it sets the tone for the organization. This is the foundation of the other components of internal control, providing discipline and structure.
