Fotex S E : Convening notice

FOTEX HOLDING Société Européenne

Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B146938

C o nv e ning n otic e

(the "Company")

hereby notifies its Shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of the Company

will be held at 2:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) on April 19th, 2022 at the registered office of the Company with the following agenda:

AGENDA

1.) Presentation of the reports established by the Board of Directors of the Company concerning the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021;

2.) Presentation and approval of the reports established by the auditors of the Company concerning the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2021 and the Company's consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021 prepared in accordance with the ESEF requirements;

3.) Presentation and approval of the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2021 prepared in accordance with the ESEF requirements;

4.) Allocation of the results;

5.) Decision on distribution of dividends;

6.) Discharge to the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee;

7.) Election of the Board of Directors, establishment of their remuneration;

8.) Election of the Audit Committee, establishment of their remuneration;

9.) Election of the Statutory Auditor to audit the statutory annual accounts of the Company; 10.)Election of the Auditor to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Company;

11.)Miscellaneous.

Any shareholder who holds one or more ordinary shares (actions ordinaires) of the Company on April 5th, 2022 at 24:00 (Luxembourg time) shall have the right to cast a vote at the general meeting of the shareholders (also referred to as the "Meeting"). This date is the day of the proof of share ownership (the "Record Date"). The deposit of the shares after the record date is not requested by the Company to the exercise of voting rights.

As a result of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 crisis, the Luxembourg government declared a state of emergency and introduced a number of measures on March 20th, 2020. These measures were extended several times, by the law of June 20, 2020, the law of September 23rd, 2020, the law of November 25th, 2020, the law of June 30, 2021 and by the law of December 17th, 2021. Among these are provisions allowing all Luxembourg companies, private or listed, to hold their shareholders' meetings (including the annual general meetings) without any person attending in person in order to prevent the spreading of the virus at such meetings.

Accordingly, the Company informs its shareholders that they may participate in the Meeting and exercise their shareholders' rights exclusively by appointing a special proxy chosen by the Company and mentioned in the proxy form which has been made available to all shareholders.

