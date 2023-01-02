Fotex S E : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Ad-hoc announcement - EN

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OF FOTEX HOLDING SE

(the "Company")

FOTEX HOLDING S.E. hereby informs its shareholders that on 29th December 2022, the Company through its subsidiary has acquired a building in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in which Pathé Arena is located. Pathé retains the operation and sold the property through a sale and leaseback construction based on a long-termlease. The object consists of 8.402 sqm.

Luxembourg, 2nd January, 2023

FOTEX Holding S.E.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

272, RUE DE NEUDORF, L-2222 LUXEMBOURG