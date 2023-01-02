Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Luxembourg
  4. LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Fotex Holding S.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTXHG   LU2057892510

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

(FTXHG)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-26
2.980 EUR   -0.67%
2.980 EUR   -0.67%
Fotex S E : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Ad-hoc announcement - EN

01/02/2023 | 10:48am EST
EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OF FOTEX HOLDING SE

(the "Company")

FOTEX HOLDING S.E. hereby informs its shareholders that on 29th December 2022, the Company through its subsidiary has acquired a building in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in which Pathé Arena is located. Pathé retains the operation and sold the property through a sale and leaseback construction based on a long-termlease. The object consists of 8.402 sqm.

Luxembourg, 2nd January, 2023

FOTEX Holding S.E.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

272, RUE DE NEUDORF, L-2222 LUXEMBOURG

Grand-Duché de Luxembourg

Tel.: (+352) 2899 2826

VAT: LU - 23482745

Fax: (+352) 2899 9661

R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG : B - 146938

E-MAIL: info@fotex.lu

MATRICULE: 2009 8400 010

Disclaimer

Fotex Holding SE published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
