Fotex S E : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Ad-hoc announcement - EN

EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
OF FOTEX HOLDING SE
(the "Company")
FOTEX HOLDING S.E. hereby informs its shareholders that on 29th December 2022, the Company through its subsidiary has acquired a building in Amsterdam, The Netherlands in which Pathé Arena is located. Pathé retains the operation and sold the property through a sale and leaseback construction based on a long-termlease. The object consists of 8.402 sqm.
Luxembourg, 2nd January, 2023
FOTEX Holding S.E.
