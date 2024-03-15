EXTRAORDINARY ANNOUNCEMENT
OF FOTEX HOLDING SE
(the "Company")
FOTEX HOLDING S.E. hereby informs its shareholders that on February 29, 2024 the Company has acquired the 'Avenue Building' in Hoofddorp. The object has a total surface area of approximately 10,200 sq.m. and 261 parking spaces available for rental. It was completed in 2001 and has an energy label A and BREEAM Very Good certificate.
Luxembourg, 15th March, 2024
FOTEX Holding S.E.
