Fotex Holding SE is a Hungary-based holding company active in a variety of retailing, wholesaling, manufacturing, property and asset management activities, among others. The Company is operational through numerous subsidiaries located in Hungary, the Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxemburg such as Ajka Kristaly Kft, Balaton Butor Kft, Fotex Cosmetics Kft, Fotexnet Kft, Primo Zrt, Sigma Kft, Upington Investments sarl, among others. Fotex HOLDING SE's subsidiaries operate in various fields, such as financial investments, asset management, management of intangible assets and brands, manufacturing and sale of crystal ware and furniture, cosmetic trading, clothing retail and wholesale, advertising, music recording, publishing and retail, among others.