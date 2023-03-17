Fotex S E : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information Fotex Holding SE/E-0147-Convening notice to the annual general meeting

FOTEX HOLDING Société Européenne

Registered office: 28, avenue Pasteur, L-2310 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B146938

C o nv e ning n otic e

FOTEX HOLDING Société Européenne

(the "Company")

hereby notifies its Shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of the Company

will be held at 2:30 p.m. (Luxembourg time) on April 17th, 2023 at the registered office of the Company with the following agenda:

AGENDA

1.) Presentation of the reports established by the Board of Directors of the Company concerning the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022;

2.) Presentation and approval of the reports established by the auditors of the Company concerning the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2022 and the Company's consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022 prepared in accordance with the ESEF requirements;

3.) Presentation and approval of the Company's annual statutory accounts as at December 31st, 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2022 prepared in accordance with the ESEF requirements;

4.) Allocation of the results;

5.) Decision on the declaration of dividends on the ordinary shares;

6.) Decision on the declaration of dividends on the dividend preference shares;

7.) Discharge to the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee;

8.) Election of the Board of Directors, establishment of their remuneration;

9.) Election of the Audit Committee, establishment of their remuneration;

10.)Election of the Statutory Auditor to audit the statutory annual accounts of the Company;

11.)Election of the Auditor to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Company;

12.)Miscellaneous.

Any shareholder who holds one or more ordinary shares (actions ordinaires) of the Company on April 3rd, 2023 at 24:00 (Luxembourg time) shall have the right to cast a vote at the general meeting of the shareholders (also referred to as the "Meeting"). This date is the day of the proof of share ownership (the "Record Date"). The deposit of the shares after the record date is not requested by the Company to the exercise of voting rights.

The precondition of the voting is the registration of the shareholder's ownership right in the stock register.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting in person, or a corporate shareholder wishing to send an authorised representative to attend the Meeting in person on its behalf, should notify the Company by returning the information letter to the Company (by mail at Fotex Holding, Société Européenne, 28, Avenue Pasteur, L-2310 Luxembourg or by fax at +352 2899 2826 99 or by e-mail at info@fotex.lu) by no later than 24:00 on the Record Date mentioned above of that fact and, in the case of an authorized representative, supply evidence of the authority given to that person to represent the relevant

