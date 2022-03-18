Fotex S E : Shares & Votes

FOTEX HOLDING

Société européenne

Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222, LUXEMBOURG

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938

(the "Company")

Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 18th March, 2022

The Company hereby informs the shareholders about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.

Composition of share capital of the Company:

Share series Nominal value Issued number Total nominal value (EUR/share) (EUR) Ordinary shares 0,42 70,723,650 29,703,933 Dividend preference shares 0,42 2,000,000 840,000 Share capital 72,723,650 30,543,933

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share series Issued Number of Shares with Voting right Total voting number own shares voting rights per share rights Ordinary shares 70,723,650 27,979,686 70,723,650 1 70,723,650 Dividend preference shares 2,000,000 2,000,000 - - Total 72,723,650 29,979,686 70,723,650 70,723,650

Luxembourg, 18th March, 2022

FOTEX HOLDING SE