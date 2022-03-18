Log in
    FTXHG   LU2057892510

FOTEX HOLDING S.E.

(FTXHG)
  Report
End-of-day quote LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03-06
2.7 EUR    --.--%
05:41aFOTEX S E : Consolidated financial statements, 2021 (PDF format)
PU
05:31aFOTEX S E : Convening notice
PU
05:31aFOTEX S E : Shares & Votes
PU
Fotex S E : Shares & Votes

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
FOTEX HOLDING

Société européenne

Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222, LUXEMBOURG

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938

(the "Company")

Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 18th March, 2022

The Company hereby informs the shareholders about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.

Composition of share capital of the Company:

Share series

Nominal value

Issued number

Total nominal value

(EUR/share)

(EUR)

Ordinary shares

0,42

70,723,650

29,703,933

Dividend preference shares

0,42

2,000,000

840,000

Share capital

72,723,650

30,543,933

Number of voting rights attached to the shares:

Share series

Issued

Number of

Shares with

Voting right

Total voting

number

own shares

voting rights

per share

rights

Ordinary shares

70,723,650

27,979,686

70,723,650

1

70,723,650

Dividend

preference shares

2,000,000

2,000,000

-

-

Total

72,723,650

29,979,686

70,723,650

70,723,650

Luxembourg, 18th March, 2022

FOTEX HOLDING SE

Disclaimer

Fotex Holding SE published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
