|
Fotex S E : Shares & Votes
FOTEX HOLDING
Société européenne
Registered office: 272, rue de Neudorf, L-2222, LUXEMBOURG
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 146938
(the "Company")
Disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights as at 18th March, 2022
The Company hereby informs the shareholders about the number of voting rights attached to its shares and the size of the share capital.
Composition of share capital of the Company:
|
Share series
|
Nominal value
|
Issued number
|
Total nominal value
|
|
(EUR/share)
|
|
(EUR)
|
Ordinary shares
|
0,42
|
70,723,650
|
29,703,933
|
Dividend preference shares
|
0,42
|
2,000,000
|
840,000
|
Share capital
|
|
72,723,650
|
30,543,933
Number of voting rights attached to the shares:
|
Share series
|
Issued
|
Number of
|
Shares with
|
Voting right
|
Total voting
|
|
number
|
own shares
|
voting rights
|
per share
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
70,723,650
|
27,979,686
|
70,723,650
|
1
|
70,723,650
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference shares
|
2,000,000
|
2,000,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total
|
72,723,650
|
29,979,686
|
70,723,650
|
|
70,723,650
Luxembourg, 18th March, 2022
FOTEX HOLDING SE
Disclaimer
Fotex Holding SE published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about FOTEX HOLDING S.E.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
30,5 M
33,9 M
33,9 M
|Net income 2020
|
11,2 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
|Net cash 2020
|
19,8 M
22,0 M
22,0 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,2x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
116 M
128 M
128 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|2,48x
|EV / Sales 2020
|3,07x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|7,69%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution