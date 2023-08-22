Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2023 Management report as at 30 June 2023

Review and development of the groups business and financial position

The net turnover for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was EUR 19,935,033 compared with EUR 17,180,247 for the same period in 2022 representing an increase of 16%. The net turnover is mainly composed of income from operating a real estate portfolio in Hungary and the Netherlands. The main reason of the increase in sales is the impact from the acquisition of the Pathé Arena property at the end of December 2022, the improvement of the Hungarian Forint compared to the 2022 comparable period and an overall improvement in business activity in Hungary.

The overall income for the six months amounts to EUR 19,939,428 which is impacted by the net sales and the financial revenue (30 June 2022: EUR 17,190,423).

The net result for the six months is a gain amounting to EUR 4,552,042 (30 June 2022: EUR 3,294,097).

During the period the group acquired 178,841 of its own shares at a cost of Euro 540,237.

The group sold 900,000 dividend preference shares to key members of management at 0.42 Euro per share and paid a dividend of Euro 90,000 which has been included as part of the salary cost of the group.

Principle risks and uncertainties

The Group's business, financial condition or results can be affected by risks and uncertainties. Management has identified the following risks that are relevant for the period to date and the remaining second half of the year:

Change in laws and regulations governing the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries which may affect their business, investments and results of operations.

Foreign currency risk

Credit risk

Liquidity risk

Country risk

Management monitors these risks and applies the following risk management procedures:

Foreign currency ("FX") risk

Financial instruments that potentially represent risk for the Group include deposits, debtors and credit balances denominated in foreign currency, creditors in foreign currency and deposits in foreign currency other than EUR. The Group's rental contracts are stipulated in EUR or on EUR basis thus mitigating FX risk associated with non-EUR based revenues. As of 30 June 2023, the Group does not have any open forward transactions.

Credit risk

The Group aims to mitigate lending risk by its careful and continuous debtor portfolio monitoring process and by requiring bank guarantees and collateral. In addition, the Group regularly follows up information about the main debtors in the market. Concentrations of credit risk, with respect to trade accounts receivable, are limited due to the large number of customers and due to the dispersion across geographical areas. Receivable balances are monitored on an ongoing basis.

Investments of surplus funds are made only with reliable counterparties and are allocated between more banks and financial institutions in order to mitigate financial loss through potential counterparty failure.

