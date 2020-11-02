Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Foundation Building Materials, Inc.    FBM

FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.

(FBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foundation Building Materials : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:40pm EST

FBM 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

November 2, 2020

Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation relate to,

among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including projected net sales, gross margin, selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, capital expenditures, adjusted EBITDA, net debt leverage ratio, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards its strategic objectives, including the performance of current greenfield branches, the opening of additional greenfield branches, the Company's acquisition pipeline, and the successful integration and performance of the Company's acquisitions. Forward-looking statements also relate to the expected impacts of, and response to, the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the Company's control, that may cause the Company's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to presenting financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage ratio, which are provided as supplemental measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because they are important metrics used by management as one of the means by which it assesses financial performance. One or more of these measures may also be used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework that may be useful in assessing the Company's financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations, which are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its earnings releases and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including other companies in the Company's industry, may not use such measures or may calculate one or more of the measures differently than the Company does, thereby limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the Appendix to this presentation.

2

Q3 2020 Highlights

Total net sales of $521.3M, a decrease of 7.7% YoY

Total base business net sales decrease of 9.6%

Q3 Results

Wallboard base business decrease of 6.1% YoY; 4.3% decline in unit volume, 1.8% decline in price/mix

Suspended ceilings base business decrease of 19.9% YoY

Metal framing base business decrease of 9.2% YoY

Complementary and other products base business decrease of 6.5% YoY

Profit

Gross profit of $154.4M, down 10.1% YoY

Gross margin of 29.6% compared to 30.4% YoY

Margins

Net income from continuing operations of $11.8M compared to $12.7M YoY

EPS of $0.27 from continuing operations compared to $0.30 YoY; adjusted EPS1 of $0.31 compared to $0.33 YoY

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $41.7M, down from $50.0M YoY; adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 8.0% compared to 8.9% YoY

Taking Action

Practicing safety protocols based on recommendations of federal, state, and local authorities

During the COVID-

Deferring or limiting non-essential operating expenses

19 Pandemic

Restoring salaries and benefits for employees

Re-hiring furloughed employees

Liquidity and

Paid down $31M on our ABL Credit Facility in the third quarter with approximately $356.1M2 of available borrowing capacity

Net debt leverage ratio1,3 of 2.67x at the end of the third quarter

Capital Resources

Net debt balance is at its lowest level since IPO

Finished the third quarter with $19M of cash on the balance sheet

Next scheduled debt maturity in 2023

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, and net debt leverage ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by net

3

sales. For a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and net income to adjusted net income, please refer to the Appendix.

2 As of September 30, 2020.

3 For a calculation of net debt leverage ratio as of September 30, 2020, see Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

1

2

3

4

Long-Term Strategic Priorities

Strengthen Balance Sheet

Reduce net debt leverage

Disciplined capital spending

Drive working capital efficiency

Drive Organic Growth

Greenfield expansion opportunities in

Optimize the pricing of the products we sell

underserved markets

to our customers

Expand the products we offer our customers

Grow market share

Expand Profit Margins

Drive procurement savings

Execute our cost-out initiatives

Leverage our economies of scale

Grow wallboard net sales

Platform Expansion

  • Grow asset base through strategic acquisitions
  • Scalable infrastructure facilitates efficient integration of acquisitions
  • Grow complementary and other products net sales
  • Launch the E-Commerce platform

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Foundation Building Materials Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 21:39:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.
04:40pFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:32pFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and P..
BU
04:21pFOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
10/13FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Rele..
BU
09/01FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Expands its Presence in the Greater Milwaukee Ma..
BU
08/04FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/03FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/03FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condit..
AQ
07/14FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Rel..
BU
05/26FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS : Quarterly Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 047 M - -
Net income 2020 41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,86 $
Last Close Price 14,56 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruben D. Mendoza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Meyer Chairman
Pete Welly Chief Operating Officer
John Gorey Chief Financial Officer
Matthew J. Espe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-24.75%629
FERGUSON PLC12.73%22 371
REECE LIMITED18.94%6 228
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-4.00%2 115
GMS INC.-16.54%966
SIG PLC-80.49%367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group