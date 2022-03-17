Log in
    5533   TW0005533004

FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(5533)
Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Adoption of the 2021 Consolidated Financial Reports approved by the Board of Directors

03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 16:46:05
Subject 
 Announcement of the Adoption of the 2021 Consolidated
Financial Reports approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/17
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/17
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):3772140
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1080771
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):794056
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1147239
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1061935
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):1061935
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.72
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):13107316
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4780929
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):8326387
14.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Founding Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
