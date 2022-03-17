Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Provided by: FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
16:44:00
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution
on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:3F., No. 128, Sec. 1, Datong
Rd., Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(一)2021 Business Report
(二)2021 Audit Committee Report
(三)2021 Distribution of Director Remuneration and Employee
Bonus
(四)2021 Distribution of Cash Dividend
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(一)2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(二)2021 Profit Distribution Statement
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Amendments to the Operational Procedures for Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Founding Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.