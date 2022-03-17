Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location:3F., No. 128, Sec. 1, Datong Rd., Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (一)2021 Business Report (二)2021 Audit Committee Report (三)2021 Distribution of Director Remuneration and Employee Bonus (四)2021 Distribution of Cash Dividend 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (一)2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (二)2021 Profit Distribution Statement 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Amendments to the Operational Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None