Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting by the Company on behalf of major subsidiary FUSHIN Hotel Co., Ltd.
03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
16:47:01
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution
on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting by the Company on
behalf of major subsidiary FUSHIN Hotel Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 128, Sec. 1, Datong Rd.,
Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(一)2021 Business Report
(二)2021 Audit Committee Report
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(一) 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(二)2021 Deficit Compensation Proposal
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/11
11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Founding Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.