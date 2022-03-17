Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution on Convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting by the Company on behalf of major subsidiary FUSHIN Hotel Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09 3.Shareholders meeting location:No. 128, Sec. 1, Datong Rd., Xizhi Dist., New Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (一)2021 Business Report (二)2021 Audit Committee Report 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (一) 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (二)2021 Deficit Compensation Proposal 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/05/11 11.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None