Founding Construction & Development : Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution on Non-Dividend Payment by the Company on behalf of major subsidiary FUSHIN Hotel Co., Ltd.
Provided by: FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
16:47:36
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors' Resolution
on Non-Dividend Payment by the Company on behalf of major
subsidiary FUSHIN Hotel Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/17
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:None
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Founding Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Sales 2020
3 835 M
135 M
135 M
Net income 2020
243 M
8,52 M
8,52 M
Net Debt 2020
5 290 M
186 M
186 M
P/E ratio 2020
18,9x
Yield 2020
3,73%
Capitalization
5 477 M
192 M
192 M
EV / Sales 2019
6,55x
EV / Sales 2020
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
44,0%
