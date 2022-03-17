Founding Construction & Development : The Board of Directors Proposed Dividend Distribution
03/17/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FOUNDING CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/17
Time of announcement
16:44:53
Subject
The Board of Directors Proposed Dividend Distribution
Date of events
2022/03/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/17
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):1
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):285244944
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Founding Construction & Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 09:00:07 UTC.