  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FHAI   US35069H2058

FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.

(FHAI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fountain Healthy Aging : No Shell Letter

12/28/2021 | 10:57am EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: 1EE6A43E-5496-4BE2-B314-D2EC688F7C02

FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.

Room 601, Building E

No. 1 Huabao Fubao China Street, Futian District

Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province 518000

People's Republic of China

December 28, 2021

Re: No Shell Letter

Ladies and Gentlemen:

I, Hong Zhu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), hereby certify that, as of the date when the Company completed a reverse merger (the "Reverse Merger") on February 2, 2021 through the date hereof the Company has not been, and is not, an issuer with no or nominal operations, and either (i) no or nominal assets, (ii) assets consisting solely of cash or cash equivalents, or (iii) assets consisting of any amount of cash and cash equivalents and nominal other assets within the meaning of Rule 144(i)(1)(i), promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Company was previously a shell company and changed its status as a shell company, effective February 2, 2021. The Company is no longer a shell company because, after the completion of the Reverse Merger, the Company has been engaged in substantive operations through its operating subsidiaries in China and owns substantial non-cash assets. As disclosed in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated approximately $28.92 million in revenue and $20.77 million in gross profits in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. For more information on the Company's operating results and financial condition after the Reverse Merger, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The undersigned hereby represents that she understands the meaning of a "shell" company pursuant to the Securities Act and has had the opportunity to consult a legal advisor in connection with determining whether the Company could be deemed to have ever been a "shell" company as determined by the Securities Act.

Very truly yours,

Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc.

______________________

Hong Zhu

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Fountain Healthy Aging Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 15:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,11  - -
Net income 2019 -0,31 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 828 M 1 828 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 2,51%
Chart FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hong Zhu President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.0.00%1 828
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.81%446 673
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.98%337 190
PFIZER, INC.60.83%332 282
NOVO NORDISK A/S70.66%252 765
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY64.90%252 404