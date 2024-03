Fountain S.A. specializes in the production and marketing of soluble powders intended for hot and cold beverage dispensing machines. The group's activity is organized around two areas: - sale of soluble powders: coffee, tea, chocolates, bouillons, and soups packaged in cartridges and capsules; - manufacturing of beverage dispensing machines. Products are marketed primarily through a network of more than 200 exclusive concession-holders worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (26.9%), France (65.7%), Denmark (4,1%) and other (3,3%).