Fountaine Pajot: improved 1st half results
Buoyed by the depth of its order book, and despite a slowdown in demand, the pleasure yacht manufacturer posted sales growth of 48% (+33.2% on a like-for-like basis), with a strong international focus.
'Despite a market marked by a certain wait-and-see attitude on the part of owner and charter customers', Fountaine Pajot is aiming for 2023-24 'another year of profitable growth, thanks to strong activity and a large number of orders to be delivered'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction