Fountaine Pajot: improved 1st half results

Fountaine Pajot reports improved net income, group share, of 13.5 million euros for the first half of 2023-24, versus 7.8 million for the same period a year earlier, with EBITDA of 29.8 million versus 12.6 million.



Buoyed by the depth of its order book, and despite a slowdown in demand, the pleasure yacht manufacturer posted sales growth of 48% (+33.2% on a like-for-like basis), with a strong international focus.



'Despite a market marked by a certain wait-and-see attitude on the part of owner and charter customers', Fountaine Pajot is aiming for 2023-24 'another year of profitable growth, thanks to strong activity and a large number of orders to be delivered'.



