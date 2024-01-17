Fountaine Pajot: share price rises with outlook

January 17, 2024 at 06:29 am EST Share

Fountaine Pajot shares gained nearly 3% on Wednesday on the Paris Bourse after the catamaran manufacturer unveiled a favorable 2023/2024 outlook, with expected growth in excess of 10%.



While acknowledging that the global yachting market is currently showing "some signs of slowdown", the group emphasizes the good visibility of its order book, as well as its high-performance industrial organization.



It is counting on its product launches - such as the New Power 80, a luxury yacht to be marketed before the end of 2024 - as well as on the continued commercial roll-out of hybrid electric solutions.



In total, Fountaine Pajot plans to invest 16 million euros this year, both in the development of new boats and also in manufacturing capacities (workshops and working conditions).



Over the period 2020-2023, its sales have increased by 100 million euros to 277 million euros, releasing resources to invest over 40 million euros in four years.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.