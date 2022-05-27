Log in
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
27.59 USD   +1.88%
FCPT Announces Acquisition of 12 NAPA Auto Parts properties for $21.1 million
BU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Heartland Dental Property for $3.0 Million
BU
Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Aspen Dental Property in Missouri for $2.3 Million
MT
FCPT Announces Acquisition of 12 NAPA Auto Parts properties for $21.1 million

05/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a portfolio of 12 NAPA Auto Parts properties for $21.1 million. The properties are located across 10 states and are occupied under a triple-net master lease to the corporate entity with approximately 5 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 227 M - -
Net income 2022 92,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 2 176 M 2 176 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.92%2 176
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-29.88%36 818
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.89%18 805
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-6.17%14 294
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.80%11 584
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-9.57%7 647