  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
28.45 USD   +0.85%
05:35pFCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Caliber Collision Properties for $3.8 Million
BU
05:15pFour Corners Property : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:19pFour Corners Property Trust : FCPT Investor Presentation – February 2023
PU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Caliber Collision Properties for $3.8 Million

02/15/2023 | 05:35pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Caliber Collision properties for $3.8 million. The properties are located in highly trafficked corridors in Illinois and are corporate-operated under long-term net leases with seven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 4,71%
Capitalization 2 366 M 2 366 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,45 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat Chief Operating Officer
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.10.68%2 366
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.6.75%41 003
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.76%14 640
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.93%13 248
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION6.91%11 251
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.1.94%8 465