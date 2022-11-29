Advanced search
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
26.68 USD   +0.30%
05:42pFCPT Announces Acquisition of Two WellNow Urgent Care Properties for $6.4 Million
BU
05:22pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Three Caliber Collision Properties in Indiana
MT
04:58pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Portfolio of 3 Caliber Collision Properties for $5.4 Million
BU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two WellNow Urgent Care Properties for $6.4 Million

11/29/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two WellNow Urgent Care properties for $6.4 million from ComptonAddy. The properties are newly constructed and located in strong retail corridors in Ohio. They are corporate-operated under net leases with 10 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.2% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 2 231 M 2 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,60 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-9.55%2 231
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-27.55%38 041
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-25.78%13 735
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.47%13 649
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.05%11 013
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.91%7 998